Do mental health patients learn what their cognitive-behaviour therapists think they do?

  Purpose: The acquisition of skills is essential to the conceptualization of cognitive-behavioural therapy. Yet, what experiences are encountered and what skills actually learned during therapy, and whether patients and therapists have concurrent views hereof, remains poorly understood. Method: An explorative pilot study with semi-structured, corresponding interview guides was conducted. Pilot data from our outpatient unit were transcribed and content-analyzed following current guidelines. Results: The responses of 18 participants (patients and their psychotherapists) were assigned to six main categories. Educational and cognitive aspects were mentioned most frequently and consistently by both groups. Having learned Behavioural alternatives attained the second highest agreement between perspectives. Conclusions: Patients and therapists valued CBT as an opportunity to learn new skills, which is an important prerequisite also for the maintenance of therapeutic change. We discuss limitations to generalizability but also theoretical and therapy implications.

Metadaten
Author:Franziska KühneORCiD, Hannah Lesser, Franziska Petri, Florian Weck
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420607
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a short report on qualitative interviews comparing perspectives
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (490)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/12/10
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/12/10
Tag:cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT); interview study; learning; psychotherapy; skills
Issue:490
Pagenumber:7
Source:International Journal of Qualitative Studies on Health and Well-being 13 (2018) 1, Art. 1527598 DOI: 10.1080/17482631.2018.1527598
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

