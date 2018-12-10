Do mental health patients learn what their cognitive-behaviour therapists think they do?
Purpose: The acquisition of skills is essential to the conceptualization of cognitive-behavioural therapy. Yet, what experiences are encountered and what skills actually learned during therapy, and whether patients and therapists have concurrent views hereof, remains poorly understood. Method: An explorative pilot study with semi-structured, corresponding interview guides was conducted. Pilot data from our outpatient unit were transcribed and content-analyzed following current guidelines. Results: The responses of 18 participants (patients and their psychotherapists) were assigned to six main categories. Educational and cognitive aspects were mentioned most frequently and consistently by both groups. Having learned Behavioural alternatives attained the second highest agreement between perspectives. Conclusions: Patients and therapists valued CBT as an opportunity to learn new skills, which is an important prerequisite also for the maintenance of therapeutic change. We discuss limitations to generalizability but also theoretical and therapy implications.
|Franziska KühneORCiD, Hannah Lesser, Franziska Petri, Florian Weck
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420607
|1866-8364
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|a short report on qualitative interviews comparing perspectives
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (490)
|Postprint
|English
|2018/12/10
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/12/10
|cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT); interview study; learning; psychotherapy; skills
|490
|7
|International Journal of Qualitative Studies on Health and Well-being 13 (2018) 1, Art. 1527598 DOI: 10.1080/17482631.2018.1527598
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International