Moving arms

  • Embodied cognition postulates a bi-directional link between the human body and its cognitive functions. Whether this holds for higher cognitive functions such as problem solving is unknown. We predicted that arm movement manipulations performed by the participants could affect the problem-solving solutions. We tested this prediction in quantitative reasoning tasks that allowed two solutions to each problem (addition or subtraction). In two studies with healthy adults (N=53 and N=50), we found an effect of problem-congruent movements on problem solutions. Consistent with embodied cognition, sensorimotor information gained via right or left arm movements affects the solution in different types of problem-solving tasks.

Download full text files

  phr488.pdfeng
    (1631KB)

    SHA-1: a6568959a0caa5554000772d845e4e22d78c029c

Author:Karsten WernerGND, Markus Raab, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420579
URL:http://urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420579
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):the effects of sensorimotor information on the problem-solving process
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (488)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/12/05
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/12/05
Tag:embodied cognition; eye movements; problem solving
Issue:488
Pagenumber:22
Source:Thinking & Reasoning (2018) DOI: 10.1080/13546783.2018.1494630
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

