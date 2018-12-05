Moving arms
- Embodied cognition postulates a bi-directional link between the human body and its cognitive functions. Whether this holds for higher cognitive functions such as problem solving is unknown. We predicted that arm movement manipulations performed by the participants could affect the problem-solving solutions. We tested this prediction in quantitative reasoning tasks that allowed two solutions to each problem (addition or subtraction). In two studies with healthy adults (N=53 and N=50), we found an effect of problem-congruent movements on problem solutions. Consistent with embodied cognition, sensorimotor information gained via right or left arm movements affects the solution in different types of problem-solving tasks.
|Author:
|Karsten WernerGND, Markus Raab, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420579
|URL:
|http://urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420579
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|the effects of sensorimotor information on the problem-solving process
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (488)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/12/05
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/12/05
|Tag:
|embodied cognition; eye movements; problem solving
|Issue:
|488
|Pagenumber:
|22
|Source:
|Thinking & Reasoning (2018) DOI: 10.1080/13546783.2018.1494630
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International