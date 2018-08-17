Abrüstungsverträge in der UNO Disarmament Treaties in the UN

Angela Kane Das dritte Working Paper in der KFG Working Paper Series analysiert Zustand und Perspektiven völkerrechtlicher Abrüstungsverträge unter der Ägide der Vereinten Nationen. Während die dreißig Jahre zwischen der Kuba-Krise und dem Fall des Eisernen Vorhangs für die Abrüstung eine erfolgreiche Periode gewesen seien, seien in den Vereinten Nationen seither außer dem Waffenhandelsvertrag keine weiteren Abrüstungsverträge abgeschlossen worden. Die gegenwärtige Stimmung sei abwartend bis negativ, obwohl es ein Nachholbedürfnis gebe, Abrüstungsverträge an die heutigen politischen Gegebenheiten sowie an den Stand der Technik anzupassen. Die Verfasserin schlägt als Lösung vor, durch eine Politik der kleinen Schritte ein besseres Abrüstungsklima zu schaffen, indem dem Diskurs auf Grundlage zusätzlicher Protokolle zu bestehenden Verträgen und notfalls auch durch ein Ausweichen auf andere Gremien eine neue Richtung verliehen werde.

The third Working Paper of the KFG Working Paper series analyses the status and prospects of international disarmament treaties under the aegis of the United Nations. While the thirty years between the Cuban crisis and the fall of the Iron Curtain had been a productive period for reaching disarmament agreements, no further disarmament treaties have since been signed in the United Nations apart from the Arms Trade Treaty. The current expectation is cautious to negative, even though there is an urgent need to catch up with adapting disarmament treaties to current political conditions and the state of the technological warfare. The paper proposes to create a better climate for disarmament through a policy of small steps by redirecting the discourse on the basis of additional protocols to existing contracts and, if necessary, by switching to other bodies.