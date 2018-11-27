Experimental Study of Liquid Interfaces with Compositional Gradients
The topic of this thesis is the experimental investigation of evaporating thin films on planar solid substrates and the enrichment, the crystal growth and Marangoni flows near the three phase line in the case of partially wetting mixtures of volatile and non volatile liquids. In short, it deals with the properties of planar liquid films and with those of thin liquid sections near the three phase contact line. In both cases the liquid looses continuously one component by evaporation. One topic is the rupture behavior of ultra-thin films of binary mixtures of a volatile solvent and a nonvolatile solute. It is studied how the thickness at which the film ruptures is related to the solute crystallization at the liquid/ substrate interface as soon as the solute reaches supersaturation. A universal relation between the rupture thickness and the saturation behaviour is presented. The second research subject are individual nanoparticles embedded in molecularly thin films at planar substrates. It is found that the nanoparticles cause an unexpectedly large film surface distortion (meniscus). This distortion can be measured quantitatively by conventional reflective microscopy although the nanoparticles are much smaller than the Rayleigh diffraction limit. Investigations with binary mixtures of volatile solvents and non-volatile solutes (polymers) aim at a better understanding/prediction of the final solute coverage, the timeresolved film thinning, the time-resolved solvent evaporation, and the evolution of the solute concentration within the thinning film. A quantiative theoretical description of the experimental findings is derived. Experiments of completely miscible binary mixtures of volatile liquids, which individually form continuous planar films show unexpectedly that films of mixtures are not necessarily continuous and planar. Rather, they may form surface
undulations or even rupture. This is explained with surface Marangoni flows. A new method for the exceptionally fast fabrication (mm/min) of ultralong aligned diphenylalanin single crystals via dip casting is presented. It is shown how the specific evaporation conditions at the three phase line can be used for a controlled peptide crystal growth process. It is further demonstrated how the confinement inside a smalll capillary affects the peptide crystallization and how this can be understood (and used).…
Der Inhalt dieser Arbeit ist die experimentelle Untersuchung von verdunstenen dünnen Filmen auf glatten Oberflächen, und die Anreicherung, das Kristallwachstum so wie Marangoni-Fluss in der Nähe der Dreiphasenlinie bei partiell benetzenden Mischungen aus flüchtigen und nichtflüchtigen Flüssigkeiten. Im Detail werden die Eigenschaften von planaren Flüssigkeitsfilmen und dünnen Flüssigkeitsabschnitten in der Nähe der dreiphasigen Kontaktlinie behandelt. In beiden Fällen verliert die Flüssigkeit kontinuierlich eine Komponente durch Verdampfung. Ein Thema ist das ntnetzungsveralten ultradünner Filme aus binären Mischungen eines flüchtigen Lösungsmittels und eines nichtflüchtigen Stoffes. Dabei wird analysiert wie die Dicke, bei der der Film reißt, mit der Kristallisation des gelösten Stoffes an der Grenzfläche zwischen Flüssigkeit und Substrat in Verbindung steht, sobald der gelöste Stoff seine Übersättigung erreicht. Die Resultate dieses Projektes zeigen eine universelle Beziehung zwischen der Entnetzungdicke und dem Sättigungsverhalten. Das zweite Forschungsgebiet sind einzelne Nanopartikel, die in molekular dünne Filme auf planaren Substraten eingebettet sind. Es zeigt sich, dass die Nanopartikel eine unerwartet große Filmoberflächenverzerrung (Meniskus) verursachen. Diese Verzerrung kann durch herkömmliche Reflexionsmikroskopie quantitativ gemessen werden, obwohl die Nanopartikel viel kleiner als die Rayleigh-Beugungsgrenze sind. Untersuchungen mit binären Mischungen flüchtiger Lösungsmittel und nichtflüchtiger Stoffe (Polymere) zielen auf ein besseres Verständnis/Vorhersage der finalen Schichtdicke, zeitaufgelösten Verdünnung, zeitaufgelösten Verdunstung und der Entwicklung der Konzentration des gelösten Stoffes innerhalb des verdünnenden Filmes. Eine quantitative theoretische Beschreibung der experimentellen Ergebnisse wird hergeleitet. Unerwarteterweise zeigen die Experimente, mit vollständig mischbarer binärer Mischungen flüchtiger Flüssigkeiten, die einzeln glatte Filme bilden, dass Filme
dieser Mischungen nicht notwendigerweise kontinuierlich und glatt sind. Vielmehr können sie Oberflächenwellen bilden oder sogar aufreißen. Dies wird mit Oberflächen-Marangoni-Strömungen erklärt.
Es wird eine neue Methode für die schnelle Herstellung von ultralang gerichtetn Diphenylalanin-Einkristallen (Dip- Casting) (mm/min) vorgestellt. Dabei viii wird gezeigt, wie die spezifischen Verdunstungsbedingen an der Dreiphasenlinie für einen kontrollierten Peptidkristallwachstumsprozess verwendet werden können. Abschließend wird gezeigt, wie die Beschränkung innerhalb einer kleinen Kapillare die Peptidkristallisation beeinflusst, diese verstanden und verwendet werden kann.…