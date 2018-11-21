Schließen

Das strukturierte Promotionsprogramm in PSI Potsdam

  • Das strukturierte Promotionsprogramm in PSI Potsdam diente der Förderung des wissenschaftlichen Nachwuchses im Bereich der Lehrerbildung an der Universität Potsdam. Als fakultätsübergreifende Struktur vereinte es Forschungsprojekte verschiedener Disziplinen aus den Bereichen Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung. Das Promotionsprogramm richtete sich an Absolventinnen und Absolventen eines Lehramtsstudiums oder einer lehramtsrelevanten Bezugswissenschaft, die mit gezielten (über-)fachlichen und methodischen Angeboten in ihrer Promotion unterstützt wurden. Eine seit Beginn laufende Evaluation des Programms passt dadurch nachhaltig die Qualität der Angebote an die Bedürfnisse aller Beteiligten an. Der vorliegende Beitrag unterstreicht die Notwendigkeit dieses Programms und stellt die erste Umsetzungsphase (2015 – 2018) an der Universität Potsdam vor.
  • The structured doctoral programme, as part of the PSI Potsdam research project, provided support for doctoral students who originate from various educational study programmes and backgrounds. It was organized in a cross-faculty structure and brought together research projects from different disciplines in the field of teacher training. The structured doctoral programme invited graduate students who graduated in education or an education-related discipline. The programme offers courses on professional development, research methods and other generic competencies. The constant evaluation of the programme facilitated a continuous improvement and ensured the quality of the courses with a match guaranteed for the needs of every doctoral student involved. This chapter underlines the necessity of the structured doctoral programme and introduces first results of the first implementation phase (2015 – 2018) at the University of Potsdam.

Download full text files

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Hendrik Lohse-Bossenz, Johanna Goral, Erin Gerlach, Miriam Vock
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420381
Parent Title (German):Potsdamer Beiträge zur Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung
Subtitle (German):Förderung des wissenschaftlichen Nachwuchses für die Lehrerbildung
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2018/11/21
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release Date:2018/11/27
First Page:271
Last Page:279
RVK - Regensburg Classification:DN 2250 , AL 33000
Organizational units:Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Zentrum für Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Potsdamer Beiträge zur Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung / PSI-Potsdam / Vernetzungen
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo