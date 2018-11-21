Das strukturierte Promotionsprogramm in PSI Potsdam
- Das strukturierte Promotionsprogramm in PSI Potsdam diente der Förderung des wissenschaftlichen Nachwuchses im Bereich der Lehrerbildung an der Universität Potsdam. Als fakultätsübergreifende Struktur vereinte es Forschungsprojekte verschiedener Disziplinen aus den Bereichen Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung. Das Promotionsprogramm richtete sich an Absolventinnen und Absolventen eines Lehramtsstudiums oder einer lehramtsrelevanten Bezugswissenschaft, die mit gezielten (über-)fachlichen und methodischen Angeboten in ihrer Promotion unterstützt wurden. Eine seit Beginn laufende Evaluation des Programms passt dadurch nachhaltig die Qualität der Angebote an die Bedürfnisse aller Beteiligten an. Der vorliegende Beitrag unterstreicht die Notwendigkeit dieses Programms und stellt die erste Umsetzungsphase (2015 – 2018) an der Universität Potsdam vor.
- The structured doctoral programme, as part of the PSI Potsdam research project, provided support for doctoral students who originate from various educational study programmes and backgrounds. It was organized in a cross-faculty structure and brought together research projects from different disciplines in the field of teacher training. The structured doctoral programme invited graduate students who graduated in education or an education-related discipline. The programme offers courses on professional development, research methods and other generic competencies. The constant evaluation of the programme facilitated a continuous improvement and ensured the quality of the courses with a match guaranteed for the needs of every doctoral student involved. This chapter underlines the necessity of the structured doctoral programme and introduces first results of the first implementation phase (2015 – 2018) at the University of Potsdam.
|Author:
|Hendrik Lohse-Bossenz, Johanna Goral, Erin Gerlach, Miriam Vock
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-420381
|Parent Title (German):
|Potsdamer Beiträge zur Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung
|Subtitle (German):
|Förderung des wissenschaftlichen Nachwuchses für die Lehrerbildung
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/11/21
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/11/27
|First Page:
|271
|Last Page:
|279
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|DN 2250 , AL 33000
|Organizational units:
|Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Zentrum für Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Collections:
|Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Potsdamer Beiträge zur Lehrerbildung und Bildungsforschung / PSI-Potsdam / Vernetzungen
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International