Human scanpaths in natural scene viewing and natural scene search

Understanding how humans move their eyes is an important part for understanding the functioning of the visual system. Analyzing eye movements from observations of natural scenes on a computer screen is a step to understand human visual behavior in the real world. When analyzing eye-movement data from scene-viewing experiments, the impor- tant questions are where (fixation locations), how long (fixation durations) and when (ordering of fixations) participants fixate on an image. By answering these questions, computational models can be developed which predict human scanpaths. Models serve as a tool to understand the underlying cognitive processes while observing an image, especially the allocation of visual attention. The goal of this thesis is to provide new contributions to characterize and model human scanpaths on natural scenes. The results from this thesis will help to understand and describe certain systematic eye-movement tendencies, which are mostly independent of the image. One eye-movement tendency I focus on throughout this thesis is the tendency to fixate more in the center of an image than on the outer parts, called the central fixation bias. Another tendency, which I will investigate thoroughly, is the characteristic distribution of angles between successive eye movements. The results serve to evaluate and improve a previously published model of scanpath generation from our laboratory, the SceneWalk model. Overall, six experiments were conducted for this thesis which led to the following five core results: i) A spatial inhibition of return can be found in scene-viewing data. This means that locations which have already been fixated are afterwards avoided for a certain time interval (Chapter 2). ii) The initial fixation position when observing an image has a long-lasting influence of up to five seconds on further scanpath progression (Chapter 2 & 3). iii) The often described central fixation bias on images depends strongly on the duration of the initial fixation. Long-lasting initial fixations lead to a weaker central fixation bias than short fixations (Chapter 2 & 3). iv) Human observers adjust their basic eye-movement parameters, like fixation dura- tions and saccade amplitudes, to the visual properties of a target they look for in visual search (Chapter 4). v) The angle between two adjacent saccades is an indicator for the selectivity of the upcoming saccade target (Chapter 4). All results emphasize the importance of systematic behavioral eye-movement tenden- cies and dynamic aspects of human scanpaths in scene viewing.

