Assessment of Dietary Intake of Long-Distance Race Car Drivers

  Long-distance race car drivers are classified as athletes. The sport is physically and mentally demanding, requiring long hours of practice. Therefore, optimal dietary intake is essential for health and performance of the athlete. The aim of the study was to evaluate dietary intake and to compare the data with dietary recommendations for athletes and for the general adult population according to the German Nutrition Society (DGE). A 24-h dietary recall during a competition preparation phase was obtained from 16 male race car drivers (28.3 ± 6.1 years, body mass index (BMI) of 22.9 ± 2.3 kg/m2). The mean intake of energy, nutrients, water and alcohol was recorded. The mean energy, vitamin B2, vitamin E, folate, fiber, calcium, water and alcohol intake were 2124 ± 814 kcal/day, 1.3 ± 0.5 mg/day, 12.5 ± 9.5 mg/day, 231.0 ± 90.9 ug/day, 21.4 ± 9.4 g/day, 1104 ± 764 mg/day, 3309 ± 1522 mL/day and 0.8 ± 2.5 mL/day respectively. Our study indicated that many of the nutrients studied, including energy and carbohydrate, were below the recommended dietary intake for both athletes and the DGE.

Metadaten
Author:Edem Korkor Appiah-DwomohORCiDGND, Anja Carlsohn, Mayer FrankORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-419997
Parent Title (English):Sports
Subtitle (English):A Pilot Study
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (482)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/11/27
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/11/27
Tag:24 h recall; dietary intake; long-distance race car driving; pilot study
Pagenumber:7
Source:Sports 6 (2018) 4, Art. 118 DOI: 10.3390/sports6040118
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Sportwissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 79 Sport, Spiele, Unterhaltung / 796 Sportarten, Sportspiele
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

