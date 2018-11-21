Schließen

Photoresponsive soft nano-objects

Metadaten
Author:Selina Schimka
Subtitle (German):Non-colvalently bound azobenzene containing molecules and their interaction with DNA, microgels and upconverting nanopaticles to enable biological application
Referee:Svetlana Santer, Burkhard Schulz, Andrij Pich
Advisor:Svetlana Santer, Peter Saalfrank
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/09/06
Release Date:2018/11/21
Pagenumber:135
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

