Kombination von Fluoreszenzmikroskopie und Rasterkraftmikroskopie zur Aufklärung physiologischer Prozesse in lebenden Zellen

Within this thesis, a novel micromanipulation technique was characterised for the local liquid delivery at the complex salivary glands tissue of the cockroach P. americana and was applied for the associated targeted manipulation of single cells in a cell complex (tissue). This micromanipulation technique is known since 2009 as the fluidic force microscopy (FluidFM) technique. In this case, very small microchanneled AFM tips or rather micro-/nanopipettes with an opening between 300 nm and 2 μm are used to deliver very small volumes in the picoliter to femtoliter range (10-12 L - 10-15 L) targeted and accurate. The aim of this work was the analysis of cellular processes, such as cell-cell communication or signal transduction, between adjacent cells using fluorescence microscopy. Using this method, the cells and their components can be optically visualised by prior dye loading under a microscope with high contrast. Using fluorescence microscopy, the cellular responses within the tissue were finally visualised after local manipulation. First, the application of the system in air and aqueous environment was described. In this context, a cleaning and loading method was developed which allows the cleaning and the repeated reuse of the expensive micro-/nanopipettes. For this purpose, an alternative method has been tested, with which the diffusion of dye molecules in different media can be examined. Furthermore, the system parameters needed to obtain a good pipette opening sealing between the sample surface and the pipette have been optimised. This sealing is essential to ensure that the delivered liquid interacts only with the sample in the delivery region and that subsequent reactions occur only within the tissue, otherwise cell-cell signaling between the cells can not be clearly understood. This intercellular communication was studied by means of two secondary messengers (Ca2+ and NO). Here it was possible to detect individual local reactions that spread over more cells. Finally, the production of a special injection pipette was described, which was tested on two biological systems.

