Symbolic regression for identification, prediction, and control of dynamical systems

Symbolische Regression zur Identifikation, Vorhersage und Regelung dynamischer Systeme

  • In the present work, we use symbolic regression for automated modeling of dynamical systems. Symbolic regression is a powerful and general method suitable for data-driven identification of mathematical expressions. In particular, the structure and parameters of those expressions are identified simultaneously. We consider two main variants of symbolic regression: sparse regression-based and genetic programming-based symbolic regression. Both are applied to identification, prediction and control of dynamical systems. We introduce a new methodology for the data-driven identification of nonlinear dynamics for systems undergoing abrupt changes. Building on a sparse regression algorithm derived earlier, the model after the change is defined as a minimum update with respect to a reference model of the system identified prior to the change. The technique is successfully exemplified on the chaotic Lorenz system and the van der Pol oscillator. Issues such as computational complexity, robustness against noise and requirements with respect toIn the present work, we use symbolic regression for automated modeling of dynamical systems. Symbolic regression is a powerful and general method suitable for data-driven identification of mathematical expressions. In particular, the structure and parameters of those expressions are identified simultaneously. We consider two main variants of symbolic regression: sparse regression-based and genetic programming-based symbolic regression. Both are applied to identification, prediction and control of dynamical systems. We introduce a new methodology for the data-driven identification of nonlinear dynamics for systems undergoing abrupt changes. Building on a sparse regression algorithm derived earlier, the model after the change is defined as a minimum update with respect to a reference model of the system identified prior to the change. The technique is successfully exemplified on the chaotic Lorenz system and the van der Pol oscillator. Issues such as computational complexity, robustness against noise and requirements with respect to data volume are investigated. We show how symbolic regression can be used for time series prediction. Again, issues such as robustness against noise and convergence rate are investigated us- ing the harmonic oscillator as a toy problem. In combination with embedding, we demonstrate the prediction of a propagating front in coupled FitzHugh-Nagumo oscillators. Additionally, we show how we can enhance numerical weather predictions to commercially forecast power production of green energy power plants. We employ symbolic regression for synchronization control in coupled van der Pol oscillators. Different coupling topologies are investigated. We address issues such as plausibility and stability of the control laws found. The toolkit has been made open source and is used in turbulence control applications. Genetic programming based symbolic regression is very versatile and can be adapted to many optimization problems. The heuristic-based algorithm allows for cost efficient optimization of complex tasks. We emphasize the ability of symbolic regression to yield white-box models. In contrast to black-box models, such models are accessible and interpretable which allows the usage of established tool chains.show moreshow less
  • In der vorliegenden Arbeit nutzen wird symbolische Regression zur automatisierten Modellierung dynamischer Systeme. Symbolische Regression ist eine mächtige und vielseitige Methode, welche zur Daten-getriebenen Identifikation von mathematischen Ausdrücken geeignet ist. Insbesondere werden dabei Struktur und Parameter des gesuchten Ausdrucks parallel ermittelt. Zwei Varianten der symbolischen Regression werden im Rahmen dieser Arbeit in Betracht gezogen: sparse regression und symbolischer Regression basierend auf genetischem Programmieren. Beide Verfahren werden für die Identifikation, Vor- hersage und Regelung dynamischer Systeme angewandt. Wir führen eine neue Methodik zur Identifikation von dynamischen Systemen, welche eine spontane Änderung erfahren, ein. Die Änderung eines Modells, wel- ches mit Hilfe von sparse regression gefunden wurde, ist definiert als sparsamste Aktualisierung im Hinblick auf das Modell vor der Änderung. Diese Technik ist beispielhaft am chaotischem Lorenz System und dem van der Pol OszillatorIn der vorliegenden Arbeit nutzen wird symbolische Regression zur automatisierten Modellierung dynamischer Systeme. Symbolische Regression ist eine mächtige und vielseitige Methode, welche zur Daten-getriebenen Identifikation von mathematischen Ausdrücken geeignet ist. Insbesondere werden dabei Struktur und Parameter des gesuchten Ausdrucks parallel ermittelt. Zwei Varianten der symbolischen Regression werden im Rahmen dieser Arbeit in Betracht gezogen: sparse regression und symbolischer Regression basierend auf genetischem Programmieren. Beide Verfahren werden für die Identifikation, Vor- hersage und Regelung dynamischer Systeme angewandt. Wir führen eine neue Methodik zur Identifikation von dynamischen Systemen, welche eine spontane Änderung erfahren, ein. Die Änderung eines Modells, wel- ches mit Hilfe von sparse regression gefunden wurde, ist definiert als sparsamste Aktualisierung im Hinblick auf das Modell vor der Änderung. Diese Technik ist beispielhaft am chaotischem Lorenz System und dem van der Pol Oszillator demonstriert. Aspekte wie numerische Komplexität, Robustheit gegenüber Rauschen sowie Anforderungen an Anzahl von Datenpunkten werden untersucht. Wir zeigen wie symbolische Regression zur Zeitreihenvorhersage genutzt wer- den kann. Wir nutzen dem harmonischen Oszillator als Beispielmodell, um Aspekte wie Robustheit gegenüber Rauschen sowie die Konvergenzrate der Optimierung zu untersuchen. Mit Hilfe von Einbettungsverfahren demonstrieren wir die Vorhersage propagierenden Fronten in gekoppelten FitzHugh-Nagumo Oszillatoren. Außerdem betrachten wir die kommerzielle Stromproduktionsvorhersage von erneuerbaren Energien. Wir zeigen wie man diesbezügliche die numerische Wettervorhersage mittels symbolischer Regression verfeinern und zur Stromproduktionsvorhersage anwenden kann. Wir setzen symbolische Regression zur Regelung von Synchronisation in gekoppelten van der Pol Oszillatoren ein. Dabei untersuchen wir verschiedene Topologien und Kopplungen. Wir betrachten Aspekte wie Plausibilität und Stabilität der gefundenen Regelungsgesetze. Die Software wurde veröffentlicht und wird u. a. zur Turbulenzregelung eingesetzt. Symbolische Regression basierend auf genetischem Programmieren ist sehr vielseitig und kann auf viele Optimierungsprobleme übertragen werden. Der auf Heuristik basierenden Algorithmus erlaubt die effiziente Optimierung von komplexen Fragestellungen. Wir betonen die Fähigkeit von symbolischer Regression, sogenannte white-box Modelle zu produzieren. Diese Modelle sind – im Gegensatz zu black-box Modellen – zugänglich und interpretierbar. Dies ermöglicht das weitere Nutzen von etablierten Methodiken.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Markus QuadeORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-419790
Advisor:Markus Abel
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/11/07
Release Date:2018/11/29
Tag:Dynamische Systeme; Genetisches Programmieren; Identifikation; Regelung; Symbolische Regression; Vorhersage
control; dynamical systems; genetic programming; identification; prediction; symbolic regression
Pagenumber:xiii, 134
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

