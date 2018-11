Regulation of central carbon and nitrogen metabolism by Target of Rapamycin (TOR) kinase in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii

The highly conserved protein complex containing the Target of Rapamycin (TOR) kinase is known to integrate intra- and extra-cellular stimuli controlling nutrient allocation and cellular growth. This thesis describes three studies aimed to understand how TOR signaling pathway influences carbon and nitrogen metabolism in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii. The first study presents a time-resolved analysis of the molecular and physiological features across the diurnal cycle. The inhibition of TOR leads to 50% reduction in growth followed by nonlinear delays in the cell cycle progression. The metabolomics analysis showed that the growth repression is mainly driven by differential carbon partitioning between anabolic and catabolic processes. Furthermore, the high accumulation of nitrogen-containing compounds indicated that TOR kinase controls the carbon to nitrogen balance of the cell, which is responsible for biomass accumulation, growth and cell cycle progression. In the second study the cause of the high accumulation of amino acids is explained.

The highly conserved protein complex containing the Target of Rapamycin (TOR) kinase is known to integrate intra- and extra-cellular stimuli controlling nutrient allocation and cellular growth. This thesis describes three studies aimed to understand how TOR signaling pathway influences carbon and nitrogen metabolism in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii. The first study presents a time-resolved analysis of the molecular and physiological features across the diurnal cycle. The inhibition of TOR leads to 50% reduction in growth followed by nonlinear delays in the cell cycle progression. The metabolomics analysis showed that the growth repression is mainly driven by differential carbon partitioning between anabolic and catabolic processes. Furthermore, the high accumulation of nitrogen-containing compounds indicated that TOR kinase controls the carbon to nitrogen balance of the cell, which is responsible for biomass accumulation, growth and cell cycle progression. In the second study the cause of the high accumulation of amino acids is explained. For this purpose, the effect of TOR inhibition on Chlamydomonas was examined under different growth regimes using stable 13C- and 15N-isotope labeling. The data clearly showed that an increased nitrogen uptake is induced within minutes after the inhibition of TOR. Interestingly, this increased N-influx is accompanied by increased activities of nitrogen assimilating enzymes. Accordingly, it was concluded that TOR inhibition induces de-novo amino acid synthesis in Chlamydomonas. The recognition of this novel process opened an array of questions regarding potential links between central metabolism and TOR signaling. Therefore a detailed phosphoproteomics study was conducted to identify the potential substrates of TOR pathway regulating central metabolism. Interestingly, some of the key enzymes involved in carbon metabolism as well as amino acid synthesis exhibited significant changes in the phosphosite intensities immediately after TOR inhibition. Altogether, these studies provide a) detailed insights to metabolic response of Chlamydomonas to TOR inhibition, b) identification of a novel process causing rapid upshifts in amino acid levels upon TOR inhibition and c) finally highlight potential targets of TOR signaling regulating changes in central metabolism. Further biochemical and molecular investigations could confirm these observations and advance the understanding of growth signaling in microalgae.

…