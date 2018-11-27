Dynamic coronal mass ejection process and magnetic reconnection

The Sun is the nearest star to the Earth. It consists of an interior and an atmosphere. The convection zone is the outermost layer of the solar interior. A flux rope may emerge as a coherent structure from the convection zone into the solar atmosphere or be formed by magnetic reconnection in the atmosphere. A flux rope is a bundle of magnetic field lines twisting around an axis field line, creating a helical shape by which dense filament material can be supported against gravity. The flux rope is also considered as the key structure of the most energetic phenomena in the solar system, such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and flares. These magnetic flux ropes can produce severe geomagnetic storms. In particular, to improve the ability to forecast space weather, it is important to enrich our knowledge about the dynamic formation of flux ropes and the underlying physical mechanisms that initiate their eruption, such as a CME. A confined eruption consists of a filament eruption and usually an associated are, but does not evolve into a

The Sun is the nearest star to the Earth. It consists of an interior and an atmosphere. The convection zone is the outermost layer of the solar interior. A flux rope may emerge as a coherent structure from the convection zone into the solar atmosphere or be formed by magnetic reconnection in the atmosphere. A flux rope is a bundle of magnetic field lines twisting around an axis field line, creating a helical shape by which dense filament material can be supported against gravity. The flux rope is also considered as the key structure of the most energetic phenomena in the solar system, such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and flares. These magnetic flux ropes can produce severe geomagnetic storms. In particular, to improve the ability to forecast space weather, it is important to enrich our knowledge about the dynamic formation of flux ropes and the underlying physical mechanisms that initiate their eruption, such as a CME. A confined eruption consists of a filament eruption and usually an associated are, but does not evolve into a CME; rather, the moving plasma is halted in the solar corona and usually seen to fall back. The first detailed observations of a confined filament eruption were obtained on 2002 May 27by the TRACE satellite in the 195 A band. So, in the Chapter 3, we focus on a flux rope instability model. A twisted flux rope can become unstable by entering the kink instability regime. We show that the kink instability, which occurs if the twist of a flux rope exceeds a critical value, is capable of initiating of an eruption. This model is tested against the well observed confined eruption on 2002 May 27 in a parametric magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulation study that comprises all phases of the event. Very good agreement with the essential observed properties is obtained, only except for a relatively poor matching of the initial filament height. Therefore, in Chapter 4, we submerge the center point of the flux rope deeper below the photosphere to obtain a flatter coronal rope section and a better matching with the initial height profile of the erupting filament. This implies a more realistic inclusion of the photospheric line tying. All basic assumptions and the other parameter settings are kept the same as in Chapter 3. This complement of the parametric study shows that the flux rope instability model can yield an even better match with the observational data. We also focus in Chapters 3 and 4 on the magnetic reconnection during the confined eruption, demonstrating that it occurs in two distinct locations and phases that correspond to the observed brightenings and changes of topology, and consider the fate of the erupting flux, which can reform a (less twisted) flux rope. The Sun also produces series of homologous eruptions, i.e. eruptions which occur repetitively in the same active region and are of similar morphology. Therefore, in Chapter 5, we employ the reformed flux rope as a new initial condition, to investigate the possibility of subsequent homologous eruptions. Free magnetic energy is built up by imposing motions in the bottom boundary, such as converging motions, leading to flux cancellation. We apply converging motions in the sunspot area, such that a small part of the flux from the sunspots with different polarities is transported toward the polarity inversion line (PIL) and cancels with each other. The reconnection associated with the cancellation process forms more helical magnetic flux around the reformed flux rope, which leads to a second and a third eruption. In this study, we obtain the first MHD simulation results of a homologous sequence of eruptions that show a transition from a confined to two ejective eruptions, based on the reformation of a flux rope after each eruption.

