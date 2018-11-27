Dynamic coronal mass ejection process and magnetic reconnection
Dynamische koronale Massenauswürfe und magnetische Rekonnexion
- The Sun is the nearest star to the Earth. It consists of an interior and an atmosphere. The convection zone is the outermost layer of the solar interior. A flux rope may emerge as a coherent structure from the convection zone into the solar atmosphere or be formed by magnetic reconnection in the atmosphere. A flux rope is a bundle of magnetic field lines twisting around an axis field line, creating a helical shape by which dense filament material can be supported against gravity. The flux rope is also considered as the key structure of the most energetic phenomena in the solar system, such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and flares. These magnetic flux ropes can produce severe geomagnetic storms. In particular, to improve the ability to forecast space weather, it is important to enrich our knowledge about the dynamic formation of flux ropes and the underlying physical mechanisms that initiate their eruption, such as a CME. A confined eruption consists of a filament eruption and usually an associated are, but does not evolve into aThe Sun is the nearest star to the Earth. It consists of an interior and an atmosphere. The convection zone is the outermost layer of the solar interior. A flux rope may emerge as a coherent structure from the convection zone into the solar atmosphere or be formed by magnetic reconnection in the atmosphere. A flux rope is a bundle of magnetic field lines twisting around an axis field line, creating a helical shape by which dense filament material can be supported against gravity. The flux rope is also considered as the key structure of the most energetic phenomena in the solar system, such as coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and flares. These magnetic flux ropes can produce severe geomagnetic storms. In particular, to improve the ability to forecast space weather, it is important to enrich our knowledge about the dynamic formation of flux ropes and the underlying physical mechanisms that initiate their eruption, such as a CME. A confined eruption consists of a filament eruption and usually an associated are, but does not evolve into a CME; rather, the moving plasma is halted in the solar corona and usually seen to fall back. The first detailed observations of a confined filament eruption were obtained on 2002 May 27by the TRACE satellite in the 195 A band. So, in the Chapter 3, we focus on a flux rope instability model. A twisted flux rope can become unstable by entering the kink instability regime. We show that the kink instability, which occurs if the twist of a flux rope exceeds a critical value, is capable of initiating of an eruption. This model is tested against the well observed confined eruption on 2002 May 27 in a parametric magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulation study that comprises all phases of the event. Very good agreement with the essential observed properties is obtained, only except for a relatively poor matching of the initial filament height. Therefore, in Chapter 4, we submerge the center point of the flux rope deeper below the photosphere to obtain a flatter coronal rope section and a better matching with the initial height profile of the erupting filament. This implies a more realistic inclusion of the photospheric line tying. All basic assumptions and the other parameter settings are kept the same as in Chapter 3. This complement of the parametric study shows that the flux rope instability model can yield an even better match with the observational data. We also focus in Chapters 3 and 4 on the magnetic reconnection during the confined eruption, demonstrating that it occurs in two distinct locations and phases that correspond to the observed brightenings and changes of topology, and consider the fate of the erupting flux, which can reform a (less twisted) flux rope. The Sun also produces series of homologous eruptions, i.e. eruptions which occur repetitively in the same active region and are of similar morphology. Therefore, in Chapter 5, we employ the reformed flux rope as a new initial condition, to investigate the possibility of subsequent homologous eruptions. Free magnetic energy is built up by imposing motions in the bottom boundary, such as converging motions, leading to flux cancellation. We apply converging motions in the sunspot area, such that a small part of the flux from the sunspots with different polarities is transported toward the polarity inversion line (PIL) and cancels with each other. The reconnection associated with the cancellation process forms more helical magnetic flux around the reformed flux rope, which leads to a second and a third eruption. In this study, we obtain the first MHD simulation results of a homologous sequence of eruptions that show a transition from a confined to two ejective eruptions, based on the reformation of a flux rope after each eruption.…
- Die Sonne ist der uns am nächsten benachbarte Stern. Sie besteht aus einem Inneren und einer Atmosphäre. Die Konvektionszone ist die äußerste Schicht des Inneren. Eine magnetische Flussröhre kann als kohärente Struktur aus der Konvektionszone in die Atmosphäre aufsteigen oder durch magnetische Rekonnexion in der Atmosphäre gebildet werden. Unter magnetischer Flussröhre wird hier ein Bündel magnetischer Feldlinien verstanden, die um eine zentrale Feldlinie herum verdrillt sind. In der entstehenden helikalen Form der Feldlinien kann dichtes Filamentmaterial gegen die Gravitation magnetisch gestützt werden. Diese Flussröhren werden auch als ein Schlüsselelement der energetischsten Erscheinungen in unserem Sonnensystem, nämlich koronaler Massenauswürfe (CMEs) und Flares, angesehen. Auf diesem Wege können solare magnetische Flussröhren starke geomagnetische Stürme erzeugen. Für Voraussagen des Raumwetters ist es von entscheidender Bedeutung, sowohl die dynamischen Prozesse der Flussröhrenbildung zu verstehen als auchDie Sonne ist der uns am nächsten benachbarte Stern. Sie besteht aus einem Inneren und einer Atmosphäre. Die Konvektionszone ist die äußerste Schicht des Inneren. Eine magnetische Flussröhre kann als kohärente Struktur aus der Konvektionszone in die Atmosphäre aufsteigen oder durch magnetische Rekonnexion in der Atmosphäre gebildet werden. Unter magnetischer Flussröhre wird hier ein Bündel magnetischer Feldlinien verstanden, die um eine zentrale Feldlinie herum verdrillt sind. In der entstehenden helikalen Form der Feldlinien kann dichtes Filamentmaterial gegen die Gravitation magnetisch gestützt werden. Diese Flussröhren werden auch als ein Schlüsselelement der energetischsten Erscheinungen in unserem Sonnensystem, nämlich koronaler Massenauswürfe (CMEs) und Flares, angesehen. Auf diesem Wege können solare magnetische Flussröhren starke geomagnetische Stürme erzeugen. Für Voraussagen des Raumwetters ist es von entscheidender Bedeutung, sowohl die dynamischen Prozesse der Flussröhrenbildung zu verstehen als auch die physikalischen Mechanismen, die ihrer Eruption, z.B. einem CME, zugrunde liegen. Eine beschränkte Filamenteruption besteht aus einer Filamentaktivierung und üblicherweise einem mit ihr verbundenen Flare, wobei die Entwicklung zu einem CME jedoch ausbleibt; vielmehr wird aufsteigendes Plasma in der Korona gehalten und meist kann sein Rückfall beobachtet werden. Die ersten detaillierten Beobachtungen einer beschränkten Filamenteruption wurden am 27. Mai 2002 vom TRACE-Satelliten im 195A-Band gewonnen. Zu ihrer Analyse wird in Kapitel 3 die Instabilit� at einer Flussröhre untersucht. Eine verdrillte Flussröhre kann instabil gegenüber der Knick-(Kink-)Instabilität werden. Wir zeigen, dass die Knick-Instabilität, die auftritt, wenn die Verdrillung einen kritischen Wert überschreitet, eine Eruption auslösen kann. Eine parametrische magnetohydrodynamischen (MHD-) Simulation, die alle Phasen des Ereignisses umfasst, wird mit den Beobachtungen vom 27. Mai 2002 verglichen. Hinsichtlich der wesentlichen Eigenschaften wird eine sehr gute Übereinstimmung der Simulationsergebnisse mit den Beobachtungen festgestellt, allerdings mit Ausnahme der Anfangshöhe des Filamentes. Deshalb wird in Kapitel 4 das Zentrum der Flussröhre tiefer unterhalb das Niveau der Photosphäre gelegt. Das führt zu einem acheren koronalen Flussröhren-Abschnitt und einer realistischeren Modellierung der Feldlinienverankerung in der Photosphäre. Diese komplementäre parametrische Untersuchung zeigt eine noch bessere Übereinstimmung mit den Beobachtungen. In den Kapiteln 3 und 4 liegt ein spezielles Augenmerk auch auf der magnetischen Rekonnexion im Verlaufe der beschränkten Eruption. Es stellt sich heraus, dass die Rekonnexion an zwei unterschiedlichen Orten und in zwei unterschiedlichen Phasen stattfindet, die durch verstärkte Strahlungsemission und Änderung der magnetischen Topologie charakterisiert sind. In den späten Stadien der Entwicklung kommt es zur Neubildung einer (weniger verdrillten) Flussröhre. Die Sonne produziert auch Serien homologer Eruptionen, die wiederholt mit ähnlicher Morphologie in derselben aktiven Region auftreten. In Kapitel 5 wird die neu gebildete Flussröhre als neue Anfangsbedingung verwendet, um die Möglichkeit nachfolgender homologer Eruptionen zu untersuchen. Photosphärische Bewegungen speisen Energie in das Magnetfeld ein. Wir verwenden konvergierende Bewegungen, die die Flüsse von Flecken unterschiedlicher Polarität zur Inversionslinie der Polarität transportieren und dort teilweise neutralisieren. Die damit verbundene Rekonnexion erzeugt helikalen magnetischen Fluss um die neu gebildete Flussröhre herum, was zu einer zweiten und einer dritten Eruption führt. Unsere Simulationen einer Serie homologer Eruptionen zeigen erstmals einen Übergang von einer beschränkten Eruption zu zwei ejektiven Eruptionen.…
|Author:
|Alshaimaa Saad Hassanin
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-419626
|Referee:
|Gottfried Mann, Terry ForbesORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Norbert Seehafer
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/11/15
|Release Date:
|2018/11/27
|Tag:
|Instabiltät; Magnetohydrodynamik; Sonnenkorona; solare Eruption
instability; magnetohydrodynamic; solar corona; solar eruption
|Pagenumber:
|xix, 113
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International