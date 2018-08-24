Immanuel Kant, Alexander von Humboldt and the Tequendama Fall
- Immanuel Kant mentions in his Physical Geography the waterfall of the Bogotá River in South America, known today as the Salto de Tequendama, which is located near Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia. Kant claims that this was the highest waterfall in the world, which is not true. Alexander von Humboldt could not know anything about it, but he visited the Salto in 1801, just before the publication of Kant‘s Physical Geography, and went to personally measure the height of the Salto. In this paper we make a comparison of both personalities who, unknowingly, were united by their interest in the Salto de Tequendama.
- Immanuel Kant menciona en su Geografía Física la cascada del Río Bogotá en América del Sur, conocida hoy como el Salto de Tequendama, que se encuentra cerca de Bogotá, la capital de Colombia. Aquí Kant afirma que esa era la caída de agua más alta del mundo, lo cual no es cierto. Alexander von Humboldt no podía saber nada de eso, pero visitó el Salto en 1801, justo antes de la publicación de la Geografía Física de Kant, y fue a medir personalmente la altura del Salto. En este escrito hacemos una comparación de ambas personalidades que, sin saberlo, estuvieron unidas por su interés por el Salto de Tequendama.
- Immanuel Kant erwähnt in seiner Physischen Geographie den Wasserfall vom Rio Bogotá in Südamerika, der als Salto del Tequendama bekannt ist und in der Nähe der Hauptstadt Kolumbiens, in Bogotá, liegt. Dabei behauptet Kant er sei der Höchste Wasserfall der Welt, was nicht stimmt. Alexander von Humboldt dürfte von Kants Behauptung nichts wissen aber besuchte den Salto 1801, kurz bevor Kants Physische Geographie veröffentlicht wurde; er ging hin um die Höche von Salto zu messen. In diesem Aufsatz werden beide Persönlichkeiten verglichen, da sie durch diesen Wasserfall verbunden wurden ohne es zu wissen.
|Two Prussians linked by Geography
