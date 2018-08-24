Die edition humboldt digital
- In der edition humboldt digital erscheinen neben den Reisetagebüchern der amerikanischen und der russisch-sibirischen Reise Korrespondenzen, Manuskripte und Notizen, die im Kontext des Humboldt’schen Forschungsprogramms entstanden. In den Jahren 1825 und 1826 arbeiteten Humboldt und der Botaniker Carl Sigismund Kunth in Paris an einer Neuausgabe der Ideen zu einer Geographie der Pflanzen (1807). Obwohl sie dieses Buchprojekt schließlich aufgaben, ermöglicht die nun vorliegende Edition der von den Autoren zusammengestellten, kommentierten und annotierten Sammlung von Ideen, Exzerpten und Thesen einen Blick auf Praktiken kollaborativen Lesens, Forschens und Schreibens.
- In addition to the travel diaries of the American and Russian voyages, the edition humboldt digital also contains correspondence, manuscripts and notes that were created in the context of Humboldt’s research agenda. During the years 1825 and 1826 Humboldt and the botanist Carl Sigismund Kunth worked in Paris on a new edition of the Essay on the Geography of Plants (1807). Although they eventually gave up this book project, the present edition of the collection of ideas, excerpts and theses compiled, commented on and annotated by the authors offers insights into practices of collaborative reading, research and writing.
- Outre les carnets de voyages américains et russes, l’edition humboldt digital contient également la correspondance, les manuscrits et les notes qui ont été créés dans le cadre du programme de recherche de Humboldt. Pendant les années 1825 et 1826, Humboldt et le botaniste Carl Sigismund Kunth travaillent à Paris sur une nouvelle édition de l’Essai sur la Géographie des Plantes (1807). Bien qu’ils aient fini par abandonner ce projet de livre, la présente édition du recueil d’idées, d’extraits et de thèses compilés, commentés et annotés par les auteurs permet d’avoir un aperçu des pratiques collaboratives de lecture, de recherche et d’écriture.
