Umweltgedanken zu Alexander von Humboldt

Applying the knowledge of his time, Alexander von Humboldt formulated conclusions and occasionally open questions and hypotheses based on his measurements of soil, air and water. Hence, this article focusses on comparing the assumptions made in his early publications with today’s scientific knowledge. After a description of the general “environmental situation” around 1800, a post-inspection discussion of the instructions for soil fertilization and raising crop yields follows. During his investigations with regard to methane-containing pit gases and the earth’s atmosphere, Humboldt already recognized some of the effects best known today in connection with climate discussion (i.e. the effect of trace gases on the properties of gas mixtures, the presence of atmospheric material cycles). Less well-known are Humboldt’s comprehensive practical instructions for the construction of the 50 km long drainage tunnel “Meissner Erbstolln”, including economic, sociological, geological and technical aspects. The central role of

Applying the knowledge of his time, Alexander von Humboldt formulated conclusions and occasionally open questions and hypotheses based on his measurements of soil, air and water. Hence, this article focusses on comparing the assumptions made in his early publications with today’s scientific knowledge. After a description of the general “environmental situation” around 1800, a post-inspection discussion of the instructions for soil fertilization and raising crop yields follows. During his investigations with regard to methane-containing pit gases and the earth’s atmosphere, Humboldt already recognized some of the effects best known today in connection with climate discussion (i.e. the effect of trace gases on the properties of gas mixtures, the presence of atmospheric material cycles). Less well-known are Humboldt’s comprehensive practical instructions for the construction of the 50 km long drainage tunnel “Meissner Erbstolln”, including economic, sociological, geological and technical aspects. The central role of “dynamic” equilibria is explained using the present ecological state of the lake of Valencia (Venezuela).

…