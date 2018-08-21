Lava memoriae deodati dolomieu
- Während seiner Italienreise 1805 gelangte Humboldt erstmals nach Neapel, das mit dem Vesuv als idealer Ort für Studien über Vulkanismus und vulkanische Gesteine galt. Die Fragestellungen, die ihn ein Jahr nach seiner Amerikareise beschäftigten, lassen sich anhand von unveröffentlichten Texten (insbesondere aus seinem Italienischen Tagebuch) sowie von Objektbeispielen aus dem Museum für Naturkunde Berlin prüfen. In Neapel stand Humboldt in intensivem Gedankenaustausch mit Leopold von Buch. Dabei ging es vorrangig um eine Neuorientierung in der großen Wissenschaftsdebatte zwischen Neptunisten und Plutonisten. Diese Kontroverse prägte auch die Kontakte, die beide in Neapel zu Gelehrten und Sammlern aufbauten. Der wissenschaftshistorische Rahmen dieses Beitrags ist eine Rekonstruktion zeitgenössischer Kommunikationsformen, bei denen privaten Sammlungen eine wichtige Funktion für die Begegnung zwischen Forschern unterschiedlicher Provenienz und Orientierung zukam.
- During his Italian journey in 1805 Humboldt visited Naples and Vesuvius which were considered to be ideal places to study volcanism and volcanic products. Humboldt’s research interests in the following year of his American travels can be reconstructed on the basis of unpublished texts (in particular his Italian Journal) and objects from the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin. In Naples, Humboldt had an intensive exchange of ideas with Leopold von Buch, concerning mainly their position in the debate on Neptunism. This controversy also influenced their contacts with other scientists residing in Italy. The approach of this essay is to study historical forms of scientific communication, whereby private collections played an important role in the encounter between scientists of different backgrounds and orientations.
- Pendant son voyage en Italie en 1805, Humboldt visita pour la première fois Naples et le Vésuve, considérés comme lieux idéaux pour les recherches sur le volcanisme et les produits volcaniques. Les questions qui l’ont intéressé un an après son voyage américain peuvent être étudiée sà l’aide des manuscrits non publiés (surtout le Journal Italien) et des objets du Museum für Naturkunde de Berlin. À Naples, Humboldt était dans un échange constant et intensif avec Leopold von Buch. Leurs questions les plus importantes étaient liées à une nouvelle orientation dans le débat scientifique sur le neptunisme. Cette controverse eut aussi une influence sur leurs contacts avec d’autres savants demeurant en Italie. L’objet de cet essai est l’étude des formes historiques de la communication scientifique, dans laquelle les collections privées jouent un rôle d’une grande importance pour les rencontres de savants de provenance et d’orientation différentes.
