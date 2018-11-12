Schließen

Parameters of Starch Granule Genesis in Chloroplasts of Arabidopsis thaliana

  Starch is the primary storage carbohydrate in most photosynthetic organisms and allows the accumulation of carbon and energy in form of an insoluble and semi-crystalline particle. In the last decades large progress, especially in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana, was made in understanding the structure and metabolism of starch and its conjunction. The process underlying the initiation of starch granules remains obscure, although this is a fundamental process and seems to be strongly regulated, as in Arabidopsis leaves the starch granule number per chloroplast is fixed with 5-7. Several single, double, and triple mutants were reported in the last years that showed massively alterations in the starch granule number per chloroplast and allowed further insights in this important process. This mini review provides an overview of the current knowledge of processes involved in the initiation and formation of starch granules. We discuss the central role of starch synthase 4 and further proteins for starch genesis and affecting metabolic factors.

Author:Irina MalinovaORCiDGND, Hadeel M. Qasim, Henrike BrustORCiDGND, Joerg FettkeORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-419295
URL:http://urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-419295
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in Plant Science
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (478)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/11/12
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/11/12
Tag:maltooligosaccharides; plastidial phosphorylase; starch biosynthesis; starch granule biogenesis; starch synthase
Pagenumber:7
Source:Frontiers in Plant Science 9 (2018) Art. 761 DOI: 10.3389/fpls.2018.00761
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

