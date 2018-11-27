Boundary Value Problems on Manifolds with Singularities
Randwertprobleme auf Mannigfaltigkeiten mit Singularitäten
- In the thesis there are constructed new quantizations for pseudo-differential boundary value problems (BVPs) on manifolds with edge. The shape of operators comes from Boutet de Monvel’s calculus which exists on smooth manifolds with boundary. The singular case, here with edge and boundary, is much more complicated. The present approach simplifies the operator-valued symbolic structures by using suitable Mellin quantizations on infinite stretched model cones of wedges with boundary. The Mellin symbols themselves are, modulo smoothing ones, with asymptotics, holomorphic in the complex Mellin covariable. One of the main results is the construction of parametrices of elliptic elements in the corresponding operator algebra, including elliptic edge conditions.
- In der Dissertation wurden neue Quantisierungen konstruiert für pseudo-differentielle Randwertprobleme auf Mannigfaltigkeiten mit Kanten-Singularitäten. Die Gestalt der hier behandelten Operatoren ist motiviert durch Boutet de Monvels Kalkül, der auf glatten Mannigfaltigkeiten mit Rand bekannt ist. Der singuläre Fall, hier mit Kanten und Rand, ist weitaus komplizierter. Der gegenwärtige Zugang vereinfacht die operatarwertigen Symbolstrukturen unter Verwendung geeigneter Mellin-Quantisierungen auf unendlichen gestreckten Modell- Kegeln, die entsprechenden Keilen mit Rand zugeordnet sind. Die Mellin-Symbole selbst sind holomorph in der komplexen Mellin Kovariablen bis auf glättende Restglieder mit Asymptotiken. Zu den Hauptresultaten gehört die Konstruktion von Parametrices elliptischer Elemente in der erzeugten Operator-Algebra, einschließlich elliptischer Kanten-Bedingungen.
|Sara KhalilORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-419018
|Bert-Wolfgang Schulze
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2017
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/10/15
|2018/11/27
|Boutet de Monvels Kalkül; Kanten-Randwertprobleme; Mannigfaltigkeiten mit Kante; Mannigfaltigkeiten mit Singularitäten; Randwertprobleme; pseudo-differentielle Gleichungen
Boutet de Monvel's calculus; boundary value problems; edge boundary value problems; manifolds with edge; manifolds with singularities; pseudo-differential equation
|10, 160
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International