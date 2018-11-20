Microbial colonization of microplastic particles in aquatic systems
Mikrobielle Besiedlung von Mikroplastik-Partikeln in aquatischen Systemen
- The continuously increasing pollution of aquatic environments with microplastics (plastic particles < 5 mm) is a global problem with potential implications for organisms of all trophic levels. For microorganisms, trillions of these floating microplastics particles represent a huge surface area for colonization. Due to the very low biodegradability, microplastics remain years to centuries in the environment and can be transported over thousands of kilometers together with the attached organisms. Since also pathogenic, invasive, or otherwise harmful species could be spread this way, it is essential to study microplastics-associated communities. For this doctoral thesis, eukaryotic communities were analyzed for the first time on microplastics in brackish environments and compared to communities in the surrounding water and on the natural substrate wood. With Illumina MiSeq high-throughput sequencing, more than 500 different eukaryotic taxa were detected on the microplastics samples. Among them were various green algae, dinoflagellates,The continuously increasing pollution of aquatic environments with microplastics (plastic particles < 5 mm) is a global problem with potential implications for organisms of all trophic levels. For microorganisms, trillions of these floating microplastics particles represent a huge surface area for colonization. Due to the very low biodegradability, microplastics remain years to centuries in the environment and can be transported over thousands of kilometers together with the attached organisms. Since also pathogenic, invasive, or otherwise harmful species could be spread this way, it is essential to study microplastics-associated communities. For this doctoral thesis, eukaryotic communities were analyzed for the first time on microplastics in brackish environments and compared to communities in the surrounding water and on the natural substrate wood. With Illumina MiSeq high-throughput sequencing, more than 500 different eukaryotic taxa were detected on the microplastics samples. Among them were various green algae, dinoflagellates, ciliates, fungi, fungal-like protists and small metazoans such as nematodes and rotifers. The most abundant organisms was a dinoflagellate of the genus Pfiesteria, which could include fish pathogenic and bloom forming toxigenic species. Network analyses revealed that there were numerous interaction possibilities among prokaryotes and eukaryotes in microplastics biofilms. Eukaryotic community compositions on microplastics differed significantly from those on wood and in water, and compositions were additionally distinct among the sampling locations. Furthermore, the biodiversity was clearly lower on microplastics in comparison to the diversity on wood or in the surrounding water. In another experiment, a situation was simulated in which treated wastewater containing microplastics was introduced into a freshwater lake. With increasing microplastics concentrations, the resulting bacterial communities became more similar to those from the treated wastewater. Moreover, the abundance of integrase I increased together with rising concentrations of microplastics. Integrase I is often used as a marker for anthropogenic environmental pollution and is further linked to genes conferring, e.g., antibiotic resistance. This dissertation gives detailed insights into the complexity of prokaryotic and eukaryotic communities on microplastics in brackish and freshwater systems. Even though microplastics provide novel microhabitats for various microbes, they might also transport toxigenic, pathogenic, antibiotic-resistant or parasitic organisms; meaning their colonization can pose potential threats to humans and the environment. Finally, this thesis explains the urgent need for more research as well as for strategies to minimize the global microplastic pollution.…
- Die stetig steigende Verschmutzung der Gewässer mit Mikroplastik (Plastikteilchen < 5 mm) ist ein weltweites Umweltproblem und wirkt sich potentiell auf Organismen aller trophischen Ebenen aus. Für Mikroorganismen stellen Billionen dieser schwimmenden Mikroplastik-partikel eine riesige Fläche zur Besiedlung dar. Aufgrund der sehr schlechten Abbaubarkeit verbleibt Mikroplastik Jahre bis Jahrhunderte in der Umwelt und kann samt der angehefteten Organismen über mehrere Tausend Kilometer weit transportiert werden. Da sich darüber auch pathogene, invasive oder anderweitig gefährliche Arten verbreiten könnten, ist es essentiell, die Mikroplastik-assoziierten Gemeinschaften zu untersuchen. Im Rahmen dieser Doktorarbeit wurden erstmals die eukaryotischen Gemeinschaften auf Mikroplastik in Brackwasser-Habitaten analysiert und mit Gemeinschaften aus dem umgebenden Wasser und auf dem natürlichen Substrat Holz verglichen. Mit Illumina MiSeq Hochdurchsatz-Sequenzierungs-Verfahren wurde ermittelt, dass über 500 verschiedene eukaryotischeDie stetig steigende Verschmutzung der Gewässer mit Mikroplastik (Plastikteilchen < 5 mm) ist ein weltweites Umweltproblem und wirkt sich potentiell auf Organismen aller trophischen Ebenen aus. Für Mikroorganismen stellen Billionen dieser schwimmenden Mikroplastik-partikel eine riesige Fläche zur Besiedlung dar. Aufgrund der sehr schlechten Abbaubarkeit verbleibt Mikroplastik Jahre bis Jahrhunderte in der Umwelt und kann samt der angehefteten Organismen über mehrere Tausend Kilometer weit transportiert werden. Da sich darüber auch pathogene, invasive oder anderweitig gefährliche Arten verbreiten könnten, ist es essentiell, die Mikroplastik-assoziierten Gemeinschaften zu untersuchen. Im Rahmen dieser Doktorarbeit wurden erstmals die eukaryotischen Gemeinschaften auf Mikroplastik in Brackwasser-Habitaten analysiert und mit Gemeinschaften aus dem umgebenden Wasser und auf dem natürlichen Substrat Holz verglichen. Mit Illumina MiSeq Hochdurchsatz-Sequenzierungs-Verfahren wurde ermittelt, dass über 500 verschiedene eukaryotische Taxa auf den Mikroplastikproben vorkamen. Dazu gehörten unterschiedliche Grünalgen, Dinoflagellaten, Ciliaten, Pilze, pilz-ähnliche Protisten und kleine Metazoen wie Fadenwürmer oder Rädertierchen. Am häufigsten kamen Dinoflagellaten der Gattung Pfiesteria vor, zu der möglicherweise fischpathogene und toxische Algenblüten-bildende Arten gehören könnten. Netzwerk-Analysen zeigten, dass es auf Mikroplastik eine Vielzahl von Interaktionsmöglichkeiten zwischen den vorhandenen Eukaryoten und Prokaryoten gibt. Die Zusammensetzungen der Eukaryoten-Gemeinschaften auf Mikroplastik unterschieden sich signifikant von jenen auf Holz und im umgebenden Wasser, aber auch zwischen den verschiedenen Probenahme-Standorten. Die Mikroplastikproben wiesen im Vergleich zu Wasser und Holz die geringste Biodiversität auf. In einem weiteren Experiment wurde simuliert, dass Mikroplastik-haltiges Wasser aus dem Ablauf einer Kläranlage in einen See eingeleitet wird. Bei hohen Mikroplastikkonzentrationen reicherten sich besonders Bakterien aus dem Kläranlagenablauf an. Zudem hatten die Bakteriengemeinschaften auf Mikroplastik ein signifikant erhöhtes Vorkommen eines bestimmten genetischen Markers (Integrase I), welcher auf anthropogene Umweltverschmutzung hindeutet, sowie mit Genen verknüpft ist, die z. B. Antibiotika-Resistenzen übertragen können. Die Versuchsergebnisse dieser Doktorarbeit zeigen einerseits, wie komplex und vielseitig das mikrobielle Leben auf Mikroplastik sein kann, andererseits könnten diese Partikel aber auch Transportvehikel für toxische, pathogene, antibiotika-resistente oder parasitäre Organismen darstellen. Somit birgt ihre Besiedlung potentielle Gefahren für Mensch und Umwelt. Darüber hinaus weist diese Arbeit auf dringenden Forschungsbedarf hin und verdeutlicht die Notwendigkeit der Eindämmung der globalen Mikroplastik-Verschmutzung.…
|Author:
|Marie Therese KettnerORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-418854
|Advisor:
|Hans-Peter Grossart
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/10/10
|Release Date:
|2018/11/20
|Tag:
|Biodiversität; Biofilm; Eukaryoten; Mikroplastik; Pilze; Sequenzierung
biodiversity; biofilm; eukaryotes; fungi; microplastics; sequencing
|Pagenumber:
|139
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|MSC Classification:
|92-XX BIOLOGY AND OTHER NATURAL SCIENCES / 92Dxx Genetics and population dynamics / 92D40 Ecology
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht