A dual-biomarker approach for quantification of changes in relative humidity from sedimentary lipid D/H ratios
Past climatic change can be reconstructed from sedimentary archives by a number of proxies. However, few methods exist to directly estimate hydrological changes and even fewer result in quantitative data, impeding our understanding of the timing, magnitude and mechanisms of hydrological changes. Here we present a novel approach based on delta H-2 values of sedimentary lipid biomarkers in combination with plant physiological modeling to extract quantitative information on past changes in relative humidity. Our initial application to an annually laminated lacustrine sediment sequence from western Europe deposited during the Younger Dryas cold period revealed relative humidity changes of up to 15% over sub-centennial timescales, leading to major ecosystem changes, in agreement with palynological data from the region. We show that by combining organic geochemical methods and mechanistic plant physiological models on well characterized lacustrine archives it is possible to extract quantitative ecohydrological parameters from sedimentary lipid biomarker delta H-2 data.
|Author:
|Oliver RachGND, Ansgar Kahmen, Achim BrauerGND, Dirk Sachse
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-418731
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41873
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (660)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/03/01
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/03/01
|Tag:
|Central Europe; Dryas cold period; Lake sediments; Younger Dryas; climate varibility; delta-D values; hydrogen-isotopic composition; leaf water; n-alkanes record; seasonal variation
|Issue:
|660
|Pagenumber:
|17
|Source:
|Climate of the Past 13 (2017), pp. 741–757 DOI 10.5194/cp-13-741-2017
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Copernicus
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International