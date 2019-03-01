Schließen

A dual-biomarker approach for quantification of changes in relative humidity from sedimentary lipid D/H ratios

  Past climatic change can be reconstructed from sedimentary archives by a number of proxies. However, few methods exist to directly estimate hydrological changes and even fewer result in quantitative data, impeding our understanding of the timing, magnitude and mechanisms of hydrological changes. Here we present a novel approach based on delta H-2 values of sedimentary lipid biomarkers in combination with plant physiological modeling to extract quantitative information on past changes in relative humidity. Our initial application to an annually laminated lacustrine sediment sequence from western Europe deposited during the Younger Dryas cold period revealed relative humidity changes of up to 15% over sub-centennial timescales, leading to major ecosystem changes, in agreement with palynological data from the region. We show that by combining organic geochemical methods and mechanistic plant physiological models on well characterized lacustrine archives it is possible to extract quantitative ecohydrological parameters from sedimentary lipid biomarker delta H-2 data.

Author:Oliver RachGND, Ansgar Kahmen, Achim BrauerGND, Dirk Sachse
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-418731
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41873
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (660)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/03/01
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/03/01
Tag:Central Europe; Dryas cold period; Lake sediments; Younger Dryas; climate varibility; delta-D values; hydrogen-isotopic composition; leaf water; n-alkanes record; seasonal variation
Issue:660
Pagenumber:17
Source:Climate of the Past 13 (2017), pp. 741–757 DOI 10.5194/cp-13-741-2017
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Copernicus
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

