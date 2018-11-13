From Embedded Systems to Physical Computing: Challenges of the “Digital World” in Secondary Computer Science Education
Von Eingebetteten Systemen zu Physical Computing: Herausforderungen der “Digitalen Welt” in der informatischen Bildung im Sekundarbereich
- Physical computing covers the design and realization of interactive objects and installations and allows learners to develop concrete, tangible products of the real world, which arise from their imagination. This can be used in computer science education to provide learners with interesting and motivating access to the different topic areas of the subject in constructionist and creative learning environments. However, if at all, physical computing has so far mostly been taught in afternoon clubs or other extracurricular settings. Thus, for the majority of students so far there are no opportunities to design and create their own interactive objects in regular school lessons. Despite its increasing popularity also for schools, the topic has not yet been clearly and sufficiently characterized in the context of computer science education. The aim of this doctoral thesis therefore is to clarify physical computing from the perspective of computer science education and to adequately prepare the topic both content-wise and methodologicallyPhysical computing covers the design and realization of interactive objects and installations and allows learners to develop concrete, tangible products of the real world, which arise from their imagination. This can be used in computer science education to provide learners with interesting and motivating access to the different topic areas of the subject in constructionist and creative learning environments. However, if at all, physical computing has so far mostly been taught in afternoon clubs or other extracurricular settings. Thus, for the majority of students so far there are no opportunities to design and create their own interactive objects in regular school lessons. Despite its increasing popularity also for schools, the topic has not yet been clearly and sufficiently characterized in the context of computer science education. The aim of this doctoral thesis therefore is to clarify physical computing from the perspective of computer science education and to adequately prepare the topic both content-wise and methodologically for secondary school teaching. For this purpose, teaching examples, activities, materials and guidelines for classroom use are developed, implemented and evaluated in schools. In the theoretical part of the thesis, first the topic is examined from a technical point of view. A structured literature analysis shows that basic concepts used in physical computing can be derived from embedded systems, which are the core of a large field of different application areas and disciplines. Typical methods of physical computing in professional settings are analyzed and, from an educational perspective, elements suitable for computer science teaching in secondary schools are extracted, e. g. tinkering and prototyping. The investigation and classification of suitable tools for school teaching show that microcontrollers and mini computers, often with extensions that greatly facilitate the handling of additional components, are particularly attractive tools for secondary education. Considering the perspectives of science, teachers, students and society, in addition to general design principles, exemplary teaching approaches for school education and suitable learning materials are developed and the design, production and evaluation of a physical computing construction kit suitable for teaching is described. In the practical part of this thesis, with “My Interactive Garden”, an exemplary approach to integrate physical computing in computer science teaching is tested and evaluated in different courses and refined based on the findings in a design-based research approach. In a series of workshops on physical computing, which is based on a concept for constructionist professional development that is developed specifically for this purpose, teachers are empowered and encouraged to develop and conduct physical computing lessons suitable for their particular classroom settings. Based on their in-class experiences, a process model of physical computing teaching is derived. Interviews with those teachers illustrate that benefits of physical computing, including the tangibility of crafted objects and creativity in the classroom, outweigh possible drawbacks like longer preparation times, technical difficulties or difficult assessment. Hurdles in the classroom are identified and possible solutions discussed. Empirical investigations in the different settings reveal that “My Interactive Garden” and physical computing in general have a positive impact, among others, on learner motivation, fun and interest in class and perceived competencies. Finally, the results from all evaluations are combined to evaluate the design principles for physical computing teaching and to provide a perspective on the development of decision-making aids for physical computing activities in school education.…
- Physical Computing ist die Gestaltung interaktiver Objekte und Installationen und ermöglicht Lernenden, konkrete, greifbare Produkte der realen Welt zu schaffen, die ihrer eigenen Vorstellung entsprechen. Dies kann in der informatischen Bildung genutzt werden, um Lernenden einen interessanten und motivierenden Zugang zu den verschiedenen Themengebieten des Lerngegenstandes in konstruktionistischen und kreativen Lernumgebungen anzubieten. Bisher wurde Physical Computing allerdings, wenn überhaupt, vorrangig in Nachmittagsaktivitäten und anderen extracurricularen Kontexten unterrichtet. Daher hat ein Großteil aller Schülerinnen und Schüler bisher keine Gelegenheit, im Rahmen von Schulunterricht selbst gestalterisch tätig zu werden und interaktive Objekte herzustellen. Trotz zunehmender Popularität, auch in Schulen, wurde das Thema bisher im Kontext der informatischen Bildung nicht hinreichend klar charakterisiert. Ziel dieser Dissertation ist es daher, Physical Computing aus informatikdidaktischer Sicht zu klären und sowohlPhysical Computing ist die Gestaltung interaktiver Objekte und Installationen und ermöglicht Lernenden, konkrete, greifbare Produkte der realen Welt zu schaffen, die ihrer eigenen Vorstellung entsprechen. Dies kann in der informatischen Bildung genutzt werden, um Lernenden einen interessanten und motivierenden Zugang zu den verschiedenen Themengebieten des Lerngegenstandes in konstruktionistischen und kreativen Lernumgebungen anzubieten. Bisher wurde Physical Computing allerdings, wenn überhaupt, vorrangig in Nachmittagsaktivitäten und anderen extracurricularen Kontexten unterrichtet. Daher hat ein Großteil aller Schülerinnen und Schüler bisher keine Gelegenheit, im Rahmen von Schulunterricht selbst gestalterisch tätig zu werden und interaktive Objekte herzustellen. Trotz zunehmender Popularität, auch in Schulen, wurde das Thema bisher im Kontext der informatischen Bildung nicht hinreichend klar charakterisiert. Ziel dieser Dissertation ist es daher, Physical Computing aus informatikdidaktischer Sicht zu klären und sowohl inhaltlich als auch methodisch adäquat für den Schulunterricht in den Sekundarstufen aufzubereiten. Dazu werden Unterrichtsbeispiele, -aktivitäten, -materialien und -empfehlungen entwickelt, in Schulen eingesetzt und evaluiert. Im theoretischen Teil der Arbeit wird das Thema zunächst aus fachlicher Perspektive untersucht. Eine strukturierte Literaturanalyse zeigt, dass grundlegende Konzepte des Physical Computings aus dem Fachgebiet Eingebettete Systeme abgeleitet werden können, welches den Kern diverser Anwendungsgebiete und Disziplinen bildet. Typische Methoden des Physical Computings werden analysiert und geeignete Elemente für den Informatikunterricht der Sekundarstufen werden aus didaktischer Perspektive herausgearbeitet, beispielsweise Tinkering und Prototyping. Bei der Untersuchung und Klassifikation geeigneter Werkzeuge für den Schulunterricht kristallisieren sich Mikrocontroller und Mini-Computer, oft mit Erweiterungen zur deutlichen Vereinfachung der Handhabung zusätzlicher Komponenten, als besonders attraktive Werkzeuge für die Sekundarstufen heraus. Unter Berücksichtigung der Perspektiven der Fachwissenschaft, Lehrer, Schüler und Gesellschaft werden zusätzlich zu allgemeinen Gestaltungsprinzipien auch beispielhafte Unterrichtsansätze für die schulische Bildung und geeignete Lernmaterialien entwickelt und der Entwurf, die Produktion und Evaluation eines für den Unterricht geeigneten Physical-Computing-Baukastens beschrieben. Im praktischen Teil der Arbeit wird in einem Design-Based-Research-Ansatz mit „My Interactive Garden“ eine beispielhafte Umsetzung von Physical Computing im Informatikunterricht in verschiedenen Kursen getestet, evaluiert und entsprechend der Erkenntnisse überarbeitet. In einer Workshopreihe zum Thema Physical Computing, welche auf einem eigens entwickelten konstruktionistischen Lehrerfortbildungskonzept basiert, werden Lehrer befähigt und ermutigt, für ihre konkreten Unterrichtssituationen geeigneten Physical-Computing-Unterricht zu planen und durchzuführen. Aus ihren Unterrichtserfahrungen wird ein Prozessmodell für Physical-Computing-Unterricht abgeleitet. Interviews mit diesen Lehrern illustrieren, dass Vorteile des Physical Computings, z. B. die Greifbarkeit gebastelter Objekte und Kreativität im Unterricht, mögliche Nachteile wie längere Vorbereitungszeiten, technische Schwierigkeiten oder schwierige Leistungsbewertung, überwiegen. Hürden im Unterricht werden identifiziert und mögliche Ansätze, diese zu umgehen, diskutiert. Empirische Untersuchungen in den verschiedenen Unterrichtsumsetzungen zeigen, das sowohl „My Interactive Garden“ als auch Physical Computing im Allgemeinen einen positiven Einfluss unter anderem auf Lernermotivation, Spaß und Interesse im Unterricht und wahrgenommene Kompetenzen haben. Abschließend werden die Ergebnisse aller Untersuchungen zusammengeführt, um die Gestaltungsprinzipien für Physical-Computing-Unterricht zu evaluieren und einen Ausblick auf die Entwicklung von Entscheidungshilfen für Physical-Computing-Aktivitäten in der schulischen Bildung zu geben.…
|Author:
|Mareen PrzybyllaORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-418339
|Advisor:
|Andreas Schwill, Ralf Romeike
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/09/17
|Release Date:
|2018/11/13
|Tag:
|Entwurfsprinzipien; Schulmaterial; Unterrichtswerkzeuge; didaktische Rekonstruktion; eingebettete Systeme; informatische Bildung im Sekundarbereich; physical Computing
classroom material; design principles; educational reconstruction; embedded systems; physical computing; secondary computer science education; tools for teaching
|Pagenumber:
|xvii, 277
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Weitergabe zu gleichen Bedingungen 4.0 International