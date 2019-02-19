Variability of the geothermal gradient across two differently aged magma-rich continental rifted margins of the Atlantic Ocean

The aim of this study is to investigate the shal- low thermal field differences for two differently aged pas- sive continental margins by analyzing regional variations in geothermal gradient and exploring the controlling factors for these variations. Hence, we analyzed two previously pub- lished 3-D conductive and lithospheric-scale thermal models of the Southwest African and the Norwegian passive mar- gins. These 3-D models differentiate various sedimentary, crustal, and mantle units and integrate different geophysi- cal data such as seismic observations and the gravity field. We extracted the temperature–depth distributions in 1 km intervals down to 6 km below the upper thermal boundary condition. The geothermal gradient was then calculated for these intervals between the upper thermal boundary condi- tion and the respective depth levels (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 km below the upper thermal boundary condition). According to our results, the geothermal gradient

