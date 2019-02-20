Schließen

How big is the influence of biogenic silicon pools on short-term changes in water-soluble silicon in soils?

  • The significance of biogenic silicon (BSi) pools as a key factor for the control of Si fluxes from terrestrial to aquatic ecosystems has been recognized for decades. However, while most research has been focused on phytogenic Si pools, knowledge of other BSi pools is still limited. We hypothesized that different BSi pools influence short-term changes in the water-soluble Si fraction in soils to different extents. To test our hypothesis we took plant (Calamagrostis epigejos, Phragmites australis) and soil samples in an artificial catchment in a post-mining landscape in the state of Brandenburg, Germany. We quantified phytogenic (phytoliths), protistic (diatom frustules and testate amoeba shells) and zoogenic (sponge spicules) Si pools as well as Tironextractable and water-soluble Si fractions in soils at the beginning (t(0)) and after 10 years (t(10)) of ecosystem development. As expected the results of Tiron extraction showed that there are no consistent changes in the amorphous Si pool at Chicken Creek (Huhnerwasser) as early asThe significance of biogenic silicon (BSi) pools as a key factor for the control of Si fluxes from terrestrial to aquatic ecosystems has been recognized for decades. However, while most research has been focused on phytogenic Si pools, knowledge of other BSi pools is still limited. We hypothesized that different BSi pools influence short-term changes in the water-soluble Si fraction in soils to different extents. To test our hypothesis we took plant (Calamagrostis epigejos, Phragmites australis) and soil samples in an artificial catchment in a post-mining landscape in the state of Brandenburg, Germany. We quantified phytogenic (phytoliths), protistic (diatom frustules and testate amoeba shells) and zoogenic (sponge spicules) Si pools as well as Tironextractable and water-soluble Si fractions in soils at the beginning (t(0)) and after 10 years (t(10)) of ecosystem development. As expected the results of Tiron extraction showed that there are no consistent changes in the amorphous Si pool at Chicken Creek (Huhnerwasser) as early as after 10 years. In contrast to t(0) we found increased water-soluble Si and BSi pools at t(10); thus we concluded that BSi pools are the main driver of short-term changes in water-soluble Si. However, because total BSi represents only small proportions of water-soluble Si at t(0) (< 2 %) and t(10) (2.8-4.3 %) we further concluded that smaller (< 5 mu m) and/or fragile phytogenic Si structures have the biggest impact on short-term changes in water-soluble Si. In this context, extracted phytoliths (> 5 mu m) only amounted to about 16% of total Si con-tents of plant materials of C. epigejos and P. australis at t(10); thus about 84% of small-scale and/or fragile phytogenic Si is not quantified by the used phytolith extraction method. Analyses of small-scale and fragile phytogenic Si structures are urgently needed in future work as they seem to represent the biggest and most reactive Si pool in soils. Thus they are the most important drivers of Si cycling in terrestrial biogeosystems.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Daniel Puppe, Axel Höhn, Danuta Kaczorek, Manfred Wanner, Marc Wehrhan, Michael Sommer
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-417141
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41714
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Implications from a study of a 10-year-old soil–plant system
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (633)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/20
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/20
Tag:amorphous silica; biochemical cycle; brook experimental forest; carbon; dissolution; phytoliths; protozoic Si pool; surface; temperate forest; testate amebas
Issue:633
Pagenumber:14
First Page:5239
Last Page:5252
Source:Biogeosciences 14 (2017) 22, pp. 5239–5252 DOI 10.5194/bg-14-5239-2017
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

