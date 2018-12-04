Psychometric properties of figure rating scales in children
- This study examined psychometric properties of figure rating scales, particularly the effects of ascending silhouette ordering, in 153 children, 9 to 13 years old. Two versions of Collins’s (1991) figural rating scale were presented: the original scale (figures arranged ascendingly) and a modified version (randomized figure ordering. Ratings of current and ideal figure were elicited and body dissatisfaction was calculated. All children were randomly assigned to one of two subgroups and completed both scale versions in a different sequence. There were no significant differences in figure selection and body dissatisfaction between the two figure orderings. Regarding the selection of the current figure, results showed that girls are more affected by the silhouette ordering than boys. Our results suggest that figure rating scales are both valid and reliable, whereby correlation coefficients reveal greater stability for ideal figure selections and body dissatisfaction ratings when using the scale with ascending figure ordering.
|Author:
|Jana Zitzmann, Petra WarschburgerORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-416871
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|the impact of figure ordering
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (487)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/12/04
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/12/04
|Issue:
|487
|Pagenumber:
|11
|Source:
|Journal of Personality Assessment (2018) DOI: 10.1080/00223891.2018.1505731
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International