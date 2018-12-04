Forging an Italian hero?
- Over the last two decades, Amedeo Guillet (1909–2010) has been turned into a public and military hero. His exploits as a guerrilla leader in Italian East Africa in 1941 have been exaggerated to forge a narrative of an honourable resistance against overwhelming odds. Thereby, Guillet has been showcased as a romanticized colonial explorer who was an apolitical and timeless Italian officer. He has been compared to Lawrence of Arabia in order to raise his international visibility, while his genuine Italian brand is perpetuated domestically. By elevating him to an official role model, the Italian Army has gained a focal point for military heroism that was also acceptable in the public memory as the embodiment of a ‘glorious’ defeat narrative.
|Author:
|Bastian Matteo Scianna
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-416866
|ISSN:
|1866-8380
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|the late commemoration of Amedeo Guillet (1909–2010)
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (152)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/12/04
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/12/04
|Tag:
|Italian East Africa; Italy; Second World War; collective memory; colonialism
Amedeo Guillet
|Issue:
|152
|Pagenumber:
|18
|Source:
|European Review of History: Revue européenne d’histoire (2018) DOI: 10.1080/13507486.2018.1492520
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International