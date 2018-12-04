Schließen

Forging an Italian hero?

  • Over the last two decades, Amedeo Guillet (1909–2010) has been turned into a public and military hero. His exploits as a guerrilla leader in Italian East Africa in 1941 have been exaggerated to forge a narrative of an honourable resistance against overwhelming odds. Thereby, Guillet has been showcased as a romanticized colonial explorer who was an apolitical and timeless Italian officer. He has been compared to Lawrence of Arabia in order to raise his international visibility, while his genuine Italian brand is perpetuated domestically. By elevating him to an official role model, the Italian Army has gained a focal point for military heroism that was also acceptable in the public memory as the embodiment of a ‘glorious’ defeat narrative.

Download full text files

  • ppr152.pdfeng
    (1276KB)

    SHA-1: bbef5629ed9c286fc38d7abc8a3834685c6fe1b7

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Bastian Matteo Scianna
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-416866
ISSN:1866-8380
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe
Subtitle (English):the late commemoration of Amedeo Guillet (1909–2010)
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (152)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2018/12/04
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/12/04
Tag:Italian East Africa; Italy; Second World War; collective memory; colonialism
Amedeo Guillet
Issue:152
Pagenumber:18
Source:European Review of History: Revue européenne d’histoire (2018) DOI: 10.1080/13507486.2018.1492520
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo