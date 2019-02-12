Schließen

Verb inflection in German-learning children with typical and atypical language acquisition

  • Previous research has shown that high phonotactic frequencies facilitate the production of regularly inflected verbs in English-learning children with specific language impairment (SLI) but not with typical development (TD). We asked whether this finding can be replicated for German, a language with a much more complex inflectional verb paradigm than English. Using an elicitation task, the production of inflected nonce verb forms (3 rd person singular with -t suffix) with either high- or low-frequency subsyllables was tested in sixteen German-learning children with SLI (ages 4;1–5 ;1), sixteen TD-children matched for chronological age (CA) and fourteen TD- children matched for verbal age (VA) (ages 3;0–3 ;11). The findings revealed that children with SLI, but not CA- or VA-children, showed differential performance between the two types of verbs, producing more inflectional errors when the verb forms resulted in low-frequency subsyllables than when they resulted in high-frequency subsyllables, replicating the resultsPrevious research has shown that high phonotactic frequencies facilitate the production of regularly inflected verbs in English-learning children with specific language impairment (SLI) but not with typical development (TD). We asked whether this finding can be replicated for German, a language with a much more complex inflectional verb paradigm than English. Using an elicitation task, the production of inflected nonce verb forms (3 rd person singular with -t suffix) with either high- or low-frequency subsyllables was tested in sixteen German-learning children with SLI (ages 4;1–5 ;1), sixteen TD-children matched for chronological age (CA) and fourteen TD- children matched for verbal age (VA) (ages 3;0–3 ;11). The findings revealed that children with SLI, but not CA- or VA-children, showed differential performance between the two types of verbs, producing more inflectional errors when the verb forms resulted in low-frequency subsyllables than when they resulted in high-frequency subsyllables, replicating the results from English-learning children.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Susan Ott, Barbara HöhleGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-416475
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S030500091200027X
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Journal of Child Language
Subtitle (English):the impact of subsyllabic frequencies
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (530)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/12
Year of Completion:2013
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/12
Tag:english past tense; impairment; infants; morphology; nonword repetition; phonotactic probability; sentence repetition; speaking children; speech; words
Issue:530
Pagenumber:24
Source:Journal of Child Language 40 (2013) pp. 169-192 DOI: 10.1017/S030500091200027X
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

