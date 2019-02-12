Verb inflection in German-learning children with typical and atypical language acquisition
- Previous research has shown that high phonotactic frequencies facilitate the production of regularly inflected verbs in English-learning children with specific language impairment (SLI) but not with typical development (TD). We asked whether this finding can be replicated for German, a language with a much more complex inflectional verb paradigm than English. Using an elicitation task, the production of inflected nonce verb forms (3 rd person singular with -t suffix) with either high- or low-frequency subsyllables was tested in sixteen German-learning children with SLI (ages 4;1–5 ;1), sixteen TD-children matched for chronological age (CA) and fourteen TD- children matched for verbal age (VA) (ages 3;0–3 ;11). The findings revealed that children with SLI, but not CA- or VA-children, showed differential performance between the two types of verbs, producing more inflectional errors when the verb forms resulted in low-frequency subsyllables than when they resulted in high-frequency subsyllables, replicating the resultsPrevious research has shown that high phonotactic frequencies facilitate the production of regularly inflected verbs in English-learning children with specific language impairment (SLI) but not with typical development (TD). We asked whether this finding can be replicated for German, a language with a much more complex inflectional verb paradigm than English. Using an elicitation task, the production of inflected nonce verb forms (3 rd person singular with -t suffix) with either high- or low-frequency subsyllables was tested in sixteen German-learning children with SLI (ages 4;1–5 ;1), sixteen TD-children matched for chronological age (CA) and fourteen TD- children matched for verbal age (VA) (ages 3;0–3 ;11). The findings revealed that children with SLI, but not CA- or VA-children, showed differential performance between the two types of verbs, producing more inflectional errors when the verb forms resulted in low-frequency subsyllables than when they resulted in high-frequency subsyllables, replicating the results from English-learning children.…
|Author:
|Susan Ott, Barbara HöhleGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-416475
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S030500091200027X
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Parent Title (English):
|Journal of Child Language
|Subtitle (English):
|the impact of subsyllabic frequencies
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (530)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/12
|Year of Completion:
|2013
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/12
|Tag:
|english past tense; impairment; infants; morphology; nonword repetition; phonotactic probability; sentence repetition; speaking children; speech; words
|Issue:
|530
|Pagenumber:
|24
|Source:
|Journal of Child Language 40 (2013) pp. 169-192 DOI: 10.1017/S030500091200027X
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht