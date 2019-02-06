Dicionário de língua geral amazônica
- Permettez à l’inventeur du manuscrit dont vous avez l’édition diplomatique sous les yeux d’exposer en exergue les principales étapes qui ont conduit en 2012 à la détermination de la langue et à l’identification de l’auteur. Étant inscrit à la conférence de linguistique missionnaire à l’université de Brème en mars 2012 et conscient que maintes bibliothèques et archives renferment des trésors non identifiés ou mal catalogués, je suivis le conseil d’un collègue de la bibliothèque de l’université de Trèves, Hans-Ulrich Seiffert, d’inspecter le manuscrit 1136 / 2048 4° de la bibliothèque municipale de Trèves. Cette bibliothèque est riche de plus de 2.500 manuscrits et incunables provenant pour la plupart des saisies révolutionnaires françaises dans les bibliothèques des ci-devant couvents trévirois. Parmi ces trésors un manuscrit portugais des missions qui était rentré dans les fonds de la bibliothèque de Trèves dès 1799 et avait été exposé en 1991 dans le cadre d’une évocation des activités missionnaires globales des Jésuites. Michael Embach, alors directeur de la bibliothèque du séminaire épiscopal de Trèves, l’avait brièvement décrit dans une notice qui prétendait qu’il était rédigé en espagnol et en portugais et avait peut-être été composé par un auteur « Meirin » dans le cadre de ses préparations pour partir dans les missions… Dans ma copie du catalogue de 1991 se trouve inscrit « la langue reste à déterminer ». J’allais résoudre le mystère en cette mémorable journée du jeudi 23 février 2012 quand je me résolus à l’autopsier dans la salle désormais historique de la Bibliothèque municipale de Trèves, dirigée depuis peu par le collègue Embach. Il parut à l’évidence que le manuscrit ne contenait aucun mot d’espagnol mais que dans la première partie, les entrées en portugais, strictement numérotées et arrangées dans l’ordre alphabétique, étaient suivies par leurs équivalences dans une langue inconnue qui, cependant, avait pour un linguiste une forte odeur de l’Amérique amazonienne. La partie postérieure du manuscrit présentait l’arrangement inverse. Les entrées dans la langue inconnue étaient suivies de leurs équivalences portugaises. Ce n’est que plus tard que nous avons compris le mystérieux ordre des lemmata dans cette partie, basée qu’elle est sur la rime finale des mots. Deux facteurs ont grandement facilité l’identification de la langue inconnue : 1. la permission du directeur Embach de pouvoir prendre des photos de travail de tous les folios du manuscrit et 2. l’entrée dans le premier catalogue de la Bibliothèque de Trèves de 1802 : “Codex maxime memorabiblis est, cum nondum grammatica praeter Lusitani Anchieta nota sit, et nullum vocabularium huius linguae existet. Sine dubio scriptum est a quodam Missionario Jesuita”. Rentrant de Trèves chez moi, je fis une brève halte dans mon bureau d’alors pour consulter Internet. L’entrée “Anchieta” dans l’encyclopédie électronique Wikipedia m’informait que ce jésuite portugais avait composé une grammaire du Vieux Tupi, publiée en 1595. Sous le vocable “Old Tupi” ensuite, j’appris que l’auto-désignation pour cette langue est ñeengatú (la bonne langue, le parler correct). De là à retrouver au folio 25 de mes photos la traduction du portugais linguagem par nheénga ne prit que quelques minutes. Dès ce premier soir donc, le mystère de la langue inconnue était résolu! Un projet de recherche international, voire transcontinental allait se mettre peu à peu en place après. À la conférence de Brème, début mars 2012, je fis la connaissance du linguiste et romaniste, le professeur Wolf Dietrich de l’université de Münster en Westphalie, un des meilleurs connaisseurs des parlers amazoniens. Il rentrait avec une copie de mes photos de travail et confirma bientôt l’importance du manuscrit de Trèves pour la connaissance de la Lingua Geral, le parler qui s’était développé à partir du Vieux Tupi moribond. Je communiquai également ma découverte au frère Karl-Heinz Arenz de la congrégation des pères de Steyl, originaire de l’Eifel allemande et enseignant d’histoire aux universités brésiliennes de Belém et de Santarém dans l’État du Pará. Arenz est l’auteur d’une étude sur le jésuite luxembourgeois Jean-Philippe Bettendorf, actif au Maranhão dans la seconde moitié du XVIIe siècle. Nous avions collaboré en 2007 à une exposition didactique consacrée à ce personnage. Arenz ne tarda pas à passer l’information sur le manuscrit de Trèves aux deux linguistes brésiliennes Cândida Barros et Ruth Monserrat, qui à leur tour présentaient un projet de recherche qui fut accepté par les autorités brésiliennes. Les reals de ce subside furent bien investis en effet : l’étudiant doctoral Gabriel Prudente réalisa une transcription intégrale du manuscrit de Trèves qui fit apparaître des couches dialectales et sociolectales dans le texte, et même quelques mots allemands. La bibliothèque municipale de Trèves, quant à elle, contribua « en nature » les images digitales qui sont consultables sur les pages de gauche de cette édition électronique. Début avril 2014, nous fîmes tous connaissance personnellement dans le cadre d’un colloque à l’université de Belém où fut décidée la présente édition digitale et où furent prononcées la plupart des contributions scientifiques que vous pouvez lire en guise d’introduction. Restait à percer l’énigme du véritable auteur du manuscrit. Cândida Barros avait assez tôt proposé les noms de trois Jésuites allemands, actifs dans les années 1750 dans la région du fleuve Xingu et chassés par les mesures anti-jésuites du pouvoir portugais en 1756. L’étude paléographique des Quattuor vota des trois candidats, aux archives centrales des Jésuites à Rome, me permit début septembre 2015 d’éliminer les pères Eckart et Kaulen et de ne retenir que Antonius Meisterburg, originaire de Bernkastel sur la Moselle, comme le scribe du manuscrit de Trèves. Qu’il me soit permis d’exprimer ma GRATITUDE à toutes celles et à tous ceux qui ont contribué à cette belle aventure de découverte intellectuelle et scientifique et à rendre au Brésil une petite pierre de son histoire.…
- Ich möchte dem Leser dieser diplomatischen Edition des Portugiesisch-Tupi (oder Lingua Geral)-Wörterbuchs des Jesuiten Antonius Meisterburg aus Bernkastel an der Mosel in wenigen Worten schildern, wie es im Jahr 2012 zur Entdeckung und Feststellung sowohl des Autors als auch der damals noch unbekannten Zielsprache kam. Im Vorfeld der Bremer Konferenz über Missionarslinguistik Anfang März 2012 folgte ich dem Hinweis des Bibliothekskollegen Hans-Ulrich Seiffert von der Universitätsbibliothek Trier, doch einmal einen Blick in die Handschrift 1136 / 2048 4° der reichhaltigen Trierer Stadtbibliothek zu werfen. Von diesem kuriosen Manuskript seien weder Sprache noch Autor bekannt, es sei aber sicher das Produkt eines Missionars aus den Missionen. In der Tat war die Handschrift erstmalig im Jahr 1991 in einer der Aktivität der Jesuiten gewidmeten Ausstellung in Trier gezeigt worden. In der Tat war die Handschrift erstmalig im Jahr 1991 in einer der Aktivität der Jesuiten gewidmeten Ausstellung in Trier gezeigt worden. Damals verfasste der Direktor der Bibliothek des Priesterseminars Trier, Michael Embach, eine kurze Katalognotiz, welche aussagte, die Handschrift sei auf Spanisch und Portugiesisch verfasst, vielleicht von einem Autor “Meirin” im Jahr 1756, als Vorbereitung auf seinen Einsatz in den Missionen. Meine Autopsie der Handschrift im mittlerweile historischen Lesesaal der Trierer Stadtbibliothek an jenem denkwürdigen Nachmittag des 23. Februar 2012 ergab sofort als Resultat, dass von Spanisch in der Handschrift überhaupt keine Rede sein konnte; die Wörterbucheinträge im ersten Teil begannen alle mit einem portugiesischen Lemma. Sie waren peinlich genau in strikt alphabetischer Reihenfolge angeordnet und durchnummeriert. Hinter jedem portugieschen Lemma stand ein Ausdruck in einer noch unbekannten Sprache, die für einen Sprachwissenschaftler aber damals bereits stark nach der Amazonasgegend roch. Im hinteren Teil des Manuskripts waren die Sprachen evidenterweise umgekehrt gebraucht, obwohl die Anordnung der Lemmata in der noch unbekannten Sprache rätselhaft schien. Erst später haben wir begriffen, daß in diesem letzten Teil der Endreim das ordnende Prinzip ist. Zwei Faktoren haben dann die Identifizierung der noch unbekannten Sprache gefördert : 1. Direktor Michael Embachs Erlaubnis, von jeder Seite der Handschrift Arbeitsphotographien zu knipsen und 2. der Eintrag des ersten Trierer Bibliothekdirektors Wyttenbach in den Handschriftenkatalog von 1802 : “Codex maxime memorabiblis est, cum nondum grammatica praeter Lusitani Anchieta nota sit, et nullum vocabularium huius linguae existet. Sine dubio scriptum est a quodam Missionario Jesuita”. Auf dem Heimweg von Trier ins westliche Luxemburg legte ich einen kurzen Halt in meinem damaligen Büro auf Buurmecht ein und tauchte in die Wunderwelt des Internet ein. Mich auf die Information im Katalog von 1802 basierend, war es keine Hexerei, beim Namen “Anchieta” herauszufinden, daß dieser portugiesische Jesuit eine Grammatik der brasilianischen Tupisprache verfasst hatte, die 1595 im Druck erschienen war. Der Wikipedia-Eintrag “Alt-Tupi” erläuterte dann, daß die Selbstbenennung in jener Sprache ñeengatú (die gute, die korrekte Sprache) lautete. Einige Augenblicke später hatte ich in meinen Photoaufnahmen auf Seite 25 die Stelle gefunden, wo Portugiesisch linguagem mit nheénga übersetzt wurde. So hatte ich bereits am Abend nach der ersten Konsultation ein wesentliches Rätsel der Trierer Handschrift ”geknackt”. Aus dieser ersten Analyse entwickelte sich über die Monate und Jahre eine internationale wissenschaftliche Zusammenarbeit, die ich zu einem der Höhepunkte meines sprachwissenschaftlichen Curriculum zählen darf. Am Rande der Bremer Konferenz im Frühmärz 2012 lernte ich den Sprachwissenschaftler und Romanisten Professor Wolf Dietrich von der Universität Münster kennen, einen der ausgewiesensten Kenner der Amazonassprachen. Er kehrte mit einer Kopie meiner Trierer Photos nach Hause und bestätigte umgehend die Wichtigkeit des Trierer Wörterbuchs für die Kenntnis der “Lingua geral”, der Sprache, welche sich aus dem aussterbenden Alt-Tupi entwickelt hatte. Auf einer parallelen Schiene informierte ich Bruder Karl-Heinz Arenz, den aus der Eifel stammenden Steylerpater, der in Belém und Santarém im brasilianischen Bundesstaat Pará Geschichte unterrichtet. Ich kannte Karl-Heinz Arenz von seiner Doktorarbeit und unserer Ausstellung über den Luxemburger Jesuiten Bettendorf, der in der zweiten Hälfte des 17. Jh. in Maranhão tätig war. Arenz wiederum zog die Forscherinnen Cândida Barros und Ruth Monserrat ins Vertrauen, die voller Begeisterung für das seltene Sprachzeugnis einen Förderungsantrag beim brasilianischen Staat stellten und genehmigt bekamen. Damit wurde u.a. der Doktoratsstudent Gabriel Prudente bezahlt, um den Text der Trierer Handschrift zu transliterieren und eine Feinanalyse der Schreibschichten zu unternehmen. Das Resultat waren etliche deutsche, in den Text eingesprengte Worterläuterungen, sowie viele dialektale und soziolektale Varianten von Tupi und benachbarten Sprachen. Anfang April 2014 trafen wir uns alle in Belém zu einem Seminar über die Trierer Handschrift, wo diese kommentierte Faksimile-Ausgabe beschlossen wurde. Die Trierer Stadtbibliothek ihrerseits steuerte hoch aufgelöste Digitalbilder gratis bei. Recht früh hatte Cândida Barros vermutet, der Autor der Handschrift sei einer von drei deutschen Jesuiten, die um 1750 am Fluss Xingu, einem Nebenfluss des Amazonas, tätig gewesen waren, ehe sie von der antijesuitischen portugiesischen Politik vertrieben wurden. Im September 2015 konnte ich dann endlich im römischen Zentralarchiv der Jesuiten anhand von Autographen der drei Kandidaten den Bernkasteler Jesuiten Antonius Meisterburg als den eigentlichen Schreiber der Trierer Handschrift identifizieren. Allen, die an dieser faszinierenden sprachwissenschaftlichen und kulturhistorischen Entdeckungsreise beteiligt waren, mein herzlichster DANK!…
- I feel that I owe the reader a few words of explanation about the circumstances which led to the discovery and identification of both language and author of the Portuguese-Tupi (or Lingua Geral) dictionary authored by the Jesuit missionary Antonius Meisterburg, who hailed from Bernkastel on the river Moselle, near Trier, in Germany. As I was getting ready to attend the Bremen conference on missionary linguistics a week later, it was on February 23rd, 2012, that I heeded the advice of my librarian colleague Hans-Ulrich Seiffert of the Trier University Library to have a second look at manuscript 1136 / 2048 4° at the Trier city library, which is well known for the rich manuscript and incunabula collection which it has been able to constitute after the French Revolution and the dissolution of the former monastic libraries. This undetermined manuscript had first been exhibited publicly in the context of an exhibition about the activities of the Jesuits in 1991. This undetermined manuscript had first been exhibited publicly in the context of an exhibition about the activities of the Jesuits in 1991. A brief catalogue entry by Michael Embach pretended it was composed in Spanish and Portuguese, possibly by an author “Meirin” in the year 1756, who was preparing himself for his missionary task. My inspection of the original on that memorable afternoon made it soon clear that the text was only in Portuguese, with no Spanish showing up anywhere. In the first half of the manuscript, the Portuguese lemmata, all well arranged and numbered in alphabetical order, would be followed by entries in an unknown language which, already then, had a smell of the Amazonas river area about it. In the second half of the text, the arrangement of the languages was manifestly reversed, though the order of the lemmata in the unknown target language seemed beyond comprehension. It was only later in the project that it dawned on us that in this final part, the order of the lemmata is based indeed on final rime. Two factors significantly furthered the determination of the as yet unknown language : 1. director Michael Embach’s permission to take working photographs of every page of the manuscript, and 2. the first Trier librarian’s entry in the 1802 catalogue affirming that “Codex maxime memorabiblis est, cum nondum grammatica praeter Lusitani Anchieta nota sit, et nullum vocabularium huius linguae existet. Sine dubio scriptum est a quodam Missionario Jesuita”. Consulting the internet on my way home that day, it was no exercise of witchcraft to learn under the entry “Anchieta” that this Portuguese Jesuit had authored a grammar of the Tupi language of Brazil printed in 1595. Furthermore, the entry “Old Tupi” informed me that the autoreferential word for the now extinct language was ñeengatú (the good, the correct language). Finding the equivalent of Portuguese “linguagem” as nheénga on my photograph of folio 25 just took a couple of minutes. The mysterious target language had thus been identified on the very evening of the inspection of the manuscript in Trier. The international collaboration which developed out of this seminal analysis of the original manuscript in the Trier municipal library counts among the most gratifying experiences in my life as a linguist. At the Bremen conference in early March 2012, a contact was established with professor Wolf Dietrich of the University of Münster, one of the most knowledgeable experts of Amazon linguistics, who took home for study my lot of photographs of the Trier manuscript and would soon attest its importance for the knowledge of “Lingua geral”, the language which had developed out of moribund Old Tupi. On a parallel track, I passed on news about my discovery to father Karl-Heinz Arenz, who hails from the Eifel region of Germany, has presented a doctoral thesis on the Luxembourg Jesuit Bettendorf, – who was active in northern Brazil in the latter half of the 17th century –, and is now teaching history in Belém and Santarém in the Brazilian State of Pará. Father Arenz spread the news to researchers Cândida Barros and Ruth Monserrat, who succeeded in obtaining a research grant from the Brazilian State. Those reals were mostly spent very wisely paying the doctoral student Gabriel Prudente to transcribe the manuscript’s text and proceeding to a first internal analysis which yielded some German word explanations plus many dialectal and sociolectal variants of Tupi and neighboring languages. Then came April 2014 with the Belém Seminar about the Trier manuscript which is at the origin of this digital facsimilé edition and of a series of scientific articles. The Trier library had meanwhile contributed digital images of the manuscript in very high resolution. Cândida Barros had already suggested in late 2012 that the Trier manuscript might have been written by any of three German Jesuits who are known for their missionary activities in the area of the river Xingu in the 1750s, before they had been arrested and imprisoned by the anti-Jesuit Portuguese government in 1756. It was only in early September 2015 that I could ascertain the true author of the present manuscript by comparing the handwriting of the manuscript with father Antonius Meisterburg’s autograph text penned down on the occasion of his four vows, and excluding the other two candidates, fathers Eckart and Kaulen, whose handwritings could also be inspected at the Roman archives of the Society of Jesus. For me this project has opened so many windows of knowledge that I simply want to THANK all who have accompanied, helped and counselled me during the last six years.…
