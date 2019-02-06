Dicionário de língua geral amazônica

I feel that I owe the reader a few words of explanation about the circumstances which led to the discovery and identification of both language and author of the Portuguese-Tupi (or Lingua Geral) dictionary authored by the Jesuit missionary Antonius Meisterburg, who hailed from Bernkastel on the river Moselle, near Trier, in Germany. As I was getting ready to attend the Bremen conference on missionary linguistics a week later, it was on February 23rd, 2012, that I heeded the advice of my librarian colleague Hans-Ulrich Seiffert of the Trier University Library to have a second look at manuscript 1136 / 2048 4° at the Trier city library, which is well known for the rich manuscript and incunabula collection which it has been able to constitute after the French Revolution and the dissolution of the former monastic libraries. This undetermined manuscript had first been exhibited publicly in the context of an exhibition about the activities of the Jesuits in 1991. A brief catalogue entry by Michael Embach pretended it was composed in

I feel that I owe the reader a few words of explanation about the circumstances which led to the discovery and identification of both language and author of the Portuguese-Tupi (or Lingua Geral) dictionary authored by the Jesuit missionary Antonius Meisterburg, who hailed from Bernkastel on the river Moselle, near Trier, in Germany. As I was getting ready to attend the Bremen conference on missionary linguistics a week later, it was on February 23rd, 2012, that I heeded the advice of my librarian colleague Hans-Ulrich Seiffert of the Trier University Library to have a second look at manuscript 1136 / 2048 4° at the Trier city library, which is well known for the rich manuscript and incunabula collection which it has been able to constitute after the French Revolution and the dissolution of the former monastic libraries. This undetermined manuscript had first been exhibited publicly in the context of an exhibition about the activities of the Jesuits in 1991. A brief catalogue entry by Michael Embach pretended it was composed in Spanish and Portuguese, possibly by an author “Meirin” in the year 1756, who was preparing himself for his missionary task. My inspection of the original on that memorable afternoon made it soon clear that the text was only in Portuguese, with no Spanish showing up anywhere. In the first half of the manuscript, the Portuguese lemmata, all well arranged and numbered in alphabetical order, would be followed by entries in an unknown language which, already then, had a smell of the Amazonas river area about it. In the second half of the text, the arrangement of the languages was manifestly reversed, though the order of the lemmata in the unknown target language seemed beyond comprehension. It was only later in the project that it dawned on us that in this final part, the order of the lemmata is based indeed on final rime. Two factors significantly furthered the determination of the as yet unknown language : 1. director Michael Embach’s permission to take working photographs of every page of the manuscript, and 2. the first Trier librarian’s entry in the 1802 catalogue affirming that “Codex maxime memorabiblis est, cum nondum grammatica praeter Lusitani Anchieta nota sit, et nullum vocabularium huius linguae existet. Sine dubio scriptum est a quodam Missionario Jesuita”. Consulting the internet on my way home that day, it was no exercise of witchcraft to learn under the entry “Anchieta” that this Portuguese Jesuit had authored a grammar of the Tupi language of Brazil printed in 1595. Furthermore, the entry “Old Tupi” informed me that the autoreferential word for the now extinct language was ñeengatú (the good, the correct language). Finding the equivalent of Portuguese “linguagem” as nheénga on my photograph of folio 25 just took a couple of minutes. The mysterious target language had thus been identified on the very evening of the inspection of the manuscript in Trier. The international collaboration which developed out of this seminal analysis of the original manuscript in the Trier municipal library counts among the most gratifying experiences in my life as a linguist. At the Bremen conference in early March 2012, a contact was established with professor Wolf Dietrich of the University of Münster, one of the most knowledgeable experts of Amazon linguistics, who took home for study my lot of photographs of the Trier manuscript and would soon attest its importance for the knowledge of “Lingua geral”, the language which had developed out of moribund Old Tupi. On a parallel track, I passed on news about my discovery to father Karl-Heinz Arenz, who hails from the Eifel region of Germany, has presented a doctoral thesis on the Luxembourg Jesuit Bettendorf, – who was active in northern Brazil in the latter half of the 17th century –, and is now teaching history in Belém and Santarém in the Brazilian State of Pará. Father Arenz spread the news to researchers Cândida Barros and Ruth Monserrat, who succeeded in obtaining a research grant from the Brazilian State. Those reals were mostly spent very wisely paying the doctoral student Gabriel Prudente to transcribe the manuscript’s text and proceeding to a first internal analysis which yielded some German word explanations plus many dialectal and sociolectal variants of Tupi and neighboring languages. Then came April 2014 with the Belém Seminar about the Trier manuscript which is at the origin of this digital facsimilé edition and of a series of scientific articles. The Trier library had meanwhile contributed digital images of the manuscript in very high resolution. Cândida Barros had already suggested in late 2012 that the Trier manuscript might have been written by any of three German Jesuits who are known for their missionary activities in the area of the river Xingu in the 1750s, before they had been arrested and imprisoned by the anti-Jesuit Portuguese government in 1756. It was only in early September 2015 that I could ascertain the true author of the present manuscript by comparing the handwriting of the manuscript with father Antonius Meisterburg’s autograph text penned down on the occasion of his four vows, and excluding the other two candidates, fathers Eckart and Kaulen, whose handwritings could also be inspected at the Roman archives of the Society of Jesus. For me this project has opened so many windows of knowledge that I simply want to THANK all who have accompanied, helped and counselled me during the last six years.

…