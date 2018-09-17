Degradation of Aliphatic Polyesters at the Air-Water Interface - Capabilities of the Langmuir Monolayer Technique
|Author:
|Anne-Christin Schöne
|Advisor:
|Andreas Lendlein, Andreas Taubert, Abraham Domb
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2018/07/13
|Release Date:
|2018/09/17
|Pagenumber:
|109, XXXIX
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie