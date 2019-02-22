Schließen

A transgression for the sake of God—‘Averah Li-shmah

  • The Babylonian Talmud (BT) attributes the idea of committing a transgression for the sake of God to R. Nahman b. Isaac (RNBI). RNBI's statement appears in two parallel sugyot in the BT (Nazir 23a; Horayot 10a). Each sugya has four textual witnesses. By comparing these textual witnesses, this paper will attempt to reconstruct the sugya's earlier (or, what some might term, original) dialectical form, from which the two familiar versions of the text in Nazir and Horayot evolved. This article reveals the specific ways in which, value-laden conceptualizations have a major impact on the Talmud's formulation, as we know it today.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Yuval BlankovskyGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-416156
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41615
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a tale of a radical idea in Talmudic literature
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (539)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/22
Year of Completion:2014
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/22
Issue:539
Pagenumber:38
First Page:321
Last Page:338
Source:AJS Review 38 (2014) 2, pp. 321–338 DOI 10.1017/S0364009414000282
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo