Observations of flux rope formation prior to coronal mass ejections

  • Understanding the magnetic configuration of the source regions of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) is vital in order to determine the trigger and driver of these events. Observations of four CME productive active regions are presented here, which indicate that the pre-eruption magnetic configuration is that of a magnetic flux rope. The flux ropes are formed in the solar atmosphere by the process known as flux cancellation and are stable for several hours before the eruption. The observations also indicate that the magnetic structure that erupts is not the entire flux rope as initially formed, raising the question of whether the flux rope is able to undergo a partial eruption or whether it undergoes a transition in specific flux rope configuration shortly before the CME.

Metadaten
Author:Lucie M. Green, Bernhard KliemORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-416103
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41610
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (607)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/15
Year of Completion:2013
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/15
Tag:Sun: activity; Sun: coronal mass ejections (CMEs)
Issue:607
Pagenumber:6
Source:Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union 8 (2013) Symposium 300 (Nature of Prominences and their role in Space Weather), pp. 209–214 DOI 10.1017/S1743921313010983
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

