Information technology and business practieses in Germany
|Author:
|Till J. Winkler, Christoph Goebel, Francis Bidault, Oliver GüntherORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1142/9789814390880_0005
|Parent Title (English):
|The UCLA Anderson Business and Information Technologies (BIT) Project
|Subtitle (English):
|results from the 2011 bit survey
|Publisher:
|world scientific
|Place of publication:
|Singapore
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2012
|Year of Completion:
|2012
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2018/09/11
|First Page:
|81
|Last Page:
|114
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft