Corporate career presences on social network sites: an analysis of hedonic and utilitarian value

  • Due to the shortage of skilled workforce and the increasing usage of social network sites, companies increasingly apply social network sites to attract potential applicants. This paper explores how corporate career presences on network sites should be realized in order to attract potential applicants. Therefore, we tested the impact of seven individual characteristics (namely Appointments, Daily Working Routine, Jobs, Corporate News, Entertainment, Media Format, and Features) of these corporate career presences that we extracted by a comprehensive pre-study on users' perceived hedonic and utilitarian value of these presences on social network sites. Based on an online survey with 470 participants, the results reveal a highly significant impact of five characteristics that corporate career presences provide both a hedonic as well as a utilitarian value to the user

Metadaten
Author:Oliver GüntherORCiDGND, Franziska Brecht, Andreas Eckhardt, Christian Berger
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1145/2207676.2208408
ISBN:978-1-4503-1015-4
Parent Title (English):CHI '12 Proceedings of the SIGCHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems
Publisher:ACM
Place of publication:Texas
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2012
Year of Completion:2012
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/09/11
First Page:2441
Last Page:2450
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften

