Challenges in Business Case Development and Requirements for Business Case Frameworks

  • Business cases (BC) are often used to support information systems (IS) investment evaluation. Unfortunately, business case development (BCD) is a complex task, especially identifying and quantifying the benefits of a proposed investment. Although today’s business case frameworks (BCF) support BCD to some extent, they have several limitations

Author:Oliver GüntherORCiDGND, Bart-Jan van Putten, Franziska Brecht
DOI:https://doi.org/https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-658-01171-0_2
ISBN:978-3-658-01170-3
Parent Title (English):Supporting Reuse in Business Case Development
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Wiesbaden
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2013
Year of Completion:2013
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/09/10
First Page:8
Last Page:22
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

