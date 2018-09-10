Schließen

Learning from quality issues of BPMN models from industry

  • Many organizations use business process models for documenting their business operations. In recent years, the Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) evolved into the leading standard for process modeling. However, BPMN is complex: The specification offers a huge variety of different elements and often several representational choices for the same semantics. This raises the question of how well modelers can deal with these choices. Empirical insights into BPMN usage from the perspective of practitioners are still missing. We close this gap by analyzing a large set of BPMN 2.0 process models from practice. We found that particularly representational choices for splits and joins, the correct use of message flow, the proper decomposition of models, and the consistent labeling appear to be connected with quality issues. Based on our findings we give five recommendations how these issues can be avoided in the future. The work summarized in this extended abstract has been published in [LMG16].

Metadaten
Author:Oliver GüntherORCiDGND, Henrik Leopold, Jan Mendling
URL:https://www.scopus.com/record/display.uri?eid=2-s2.0-84996503810&origin=inward&txGid=98101b239363e3f806d7fadf22f788e2
ISSN:1613-0073
Parent Title (English):CEUR Workshop Proceedings
Subtitle (English):extended abstract
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2018/09/10
Tag:BPMN modeling guidelines; Modeling recommendations; Process model quality
Volume:1701
First Page:36
Last Page:38
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

