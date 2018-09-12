Besonderung und Immanenz
Specialization and immanence
Zentrales Anliegen dieser Arbeit ist ein historisch-systematisches Verständnis der Philosophischen Anthropologie Helmuth Plessners im Zusammenhang mit zentralen theoretischen Entwicklungen der klassischen deutschen Philosophie. Im philosophischen Problemrahmen von Besonderung und Immanenz werden verschiedene historische Modelle untersucht. Die Arbeit geht von der Philosophie Immanuel Kants und Georg Friedrich Wilhelm Hegels aus und konzentriert sich auf das für die klassisch-deutsche Philosophie und ihre Überwindung der traditionellen Metaphysik entscheidende Methodenprinzip der Grenzbestimmung. Die Untersuchung beginnt im Kapitel Ausgangspunkt mit Kants Definition der Grenzbestimmung in der Kritik der reinen Vernunft als transzendental-philosophische Grundoperation und damit mit den Begriffen Grenze, Schranke und Zweckmäßigkeit. Anschließend wird Hegels grundlegende Antwort auf Kants Problem in der Dialektik der Grenze untersucht: In der Wissenschaft der Logik, der Logik des Seins, entwickelt Hegel ein erweitertes Konzept von Besonderung gegen Kant. Im Kern kritisiert Hegel Kants Begriff der Grenze im Sinne einer abstrakten Schranke, die einem begrifflich entwickelten Ansatz der Grenze als Funktionsbestimmung und damit der sich aus der Methode der Dialektik ergebenden Anforderung transzendentaler Individuation widerspricht. Die systematische zentrale Bedeutung der Dialektik der Grenze wird in der Begriffslogik im Abschnitt Teleologie weiter untersucht, da Grenze hier besonders mit dem Problem der Immanenz bzw. Vermittlung verknüpft ist. Im Gegensatz zu Kant entwickelt Hegel die Idee der Vermittlung begrifflich über den Begriff der Zweckmäßigkeit, beantwortet sie aber in der Wissenschaft der Logik innerhalb eines geschlossenen Modells. An diese Ergebnisse anschließend wird die Transformation des philosophischen Problemrahmens von Besonderung und Immanenz in der von Plessner im frühen 20. Jahrhundert gegründeten Philosophischen Anthropologie untersucht. Plessner greift in seinem Hauptwerk Die Stufen des Organischen und der Mensch auf diesen Rahmen quasi-transzendental zu und begründet eine moderne Natur- und Kulturphilosophie in einer performativ-philosophischen Wendung neu. Auf diese Weise kann Plessner Hegels geschlossenes philosophisches Modell von Besonderung und Immanenz aufbrechen und einen nicht-dualistischen dritten Weg moderner Philosophie jenseits von Neukantianismus und Existenzialismus vorzeichnen.
The central concern of this work is a historical-systematic understanding of Helmuth Plessner's Philosophical anthropology in connection with central theoretical developments of classical German philosophy. In the philosophical problem framework of specialization and immanence, different historical models are investigated. Starting from Immanuel Kant and Georg Friedrich Wilhelm Hegel, the method principle of determining borders, which is crucial to classical German philosophy and its overcoming of traditional metaphysics, will be stressed. In the first chapter the investigation begins with Kant's definition of determining borders in the Critique of Pure Reason as a transcendental-philosophical basic operation and thus with the concepts border, limitation, and expediency. After this Hegels fundamental answer to this Kantian problem in the dialectic of the border will be examined: In the Science of Logic, Logic of Being, Hegel develops an extended concept on specialization against Kant. In essence, Hegel criticizes Kant's concept of the border in the sense of an abstract limitation, which contradicts a conceptually developed approach of the border as a determination of function and thus the requirement of transcendental individuation resulting from the method of dialectics. The systematic central importance of the dialectic of the border is further explored in the in the Logic of the Notion, section on teleology, as it is linked her particularly to the problem of immanence respectively mediation. In contrast to Kant, Hegel develops the idea of mediation conceptually via the concept of expediency, but answers it in the Science of Logic within a closed model. Following these results, the transformation of the philosophical problem framework of specialization and immanence into the Philosophical anthropology founded by Plessner in the early 20th century will be examined. In his main work The Levels of the Organic and the Human, Plessner draws on this framework in a quasi-transcendental way and re-establishes a modern philosophy of nature and culture in a performative-philosophical turn. In this way, Plessner can break up Hegel's closed philosophical model of specialism and immanence and forge a non-dualistic third way of modern Philosophy beyond Neokantianism and Existentialism.
Julian Mockert
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415858
|Realisierung transzendentaler Prinzipien der Individuation ausgehend von der klassischen deutschen Philosophie
|realization of transcendental principles of individuation anchored in classical German philosophy
|Dialektik; Exzentrische Positionalität; Grenze; Hegel; Kant; Philosophische Anthropologie; Plessner; Schranke; Transzendentalphilosophie; Zweck
border; dialectics; eccentric positionality; expediency; limitation; philosophical anthropology; transcendental philosophy
