Besonderung und Immanenz

The central concern of this work is a historical-systematic understanding of Helmuth Plessner's Philosophical anthropology in connection with central theoretical developments of classical German philosophy. In the philosophical problem framework of specialization and immanence, different historical models are investigated. Starting from Immanuel Kant and Georg Friedrich Wilhelm Hegel, the method principle of determining borders, which is crucial to classical German philosophy and its overcoming of traditional metaphysics, will be stressed. In the first chapter the investigation begins with Kant's definition of determining borders in the Critique of Pure Reason as a transcendental-philosophical basic operation and thus with the concepts border, limitation, and expediency. After this Hegels fundamental answer to this Kantian problem in the dialectic of the border will be examined: In the Science of Logic, Logic of Being, Hegel develops an extended concept on specialization against Kant. In essence, Hegel criticizes Kant's concept of the border in the sense of an abstract limitation, which contradicts a conceptually developed approach of the border as a determination of function and thus the requirement of transcendental individuation resulting from the method of dialectics. The systematic central importance of the dialectic of the border is further explored in the in the Logic of the Notion, section on teleology, as it is linked her particularly to the problem of immanence respectively mediation. In contrast to Kant, Hegel develops the idea of mediation conceptually via the concept of expediency, but answers it in the Science of Logic within a closed model. Following these results, the transformation of the philosophical problem framework of specialization and immanence into the Philosophical anthropology founded by Plessner in the early 20th century will be examined. In his main work The Levels of the Organic and the Human, Plessner draws on this framework in a quasi-transcendental way and re-establishes a modern philosophy of nature and culture in a performative-philosophical turn. In this way, Plessner can break up Hegel's closed philosophical model of specialism and immanence and forge a non-dualistic third way of modern Philosophy beyond Neokantianism and Existentialism.

