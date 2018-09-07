Schließen

From innovation to diversification

Author:Leon Hilgers
Subtitle (English):the genetic basis of the molluscan radula and its adaptive diversification in Tylomelania
Advisor:Michael Hofreiter, Ralph Tiedemann, Walter Salzburger, Frieder Mayer
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/07/04
Release Date:2018/09/07
Pagenumber:130
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

