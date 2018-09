Functionalization of Porous Carbon Materials with Heteroatoms and Application as Supports in Industrial Heterogeneous Catalysis

Due to a challenging population growth and environmental changes, a need for new routes to provide required chemicals for human necessities arises. An effective solution discussed in this thesis is industrial heterogeneous catalysis. The development of an advanced industrial heterogeneous catalyst is investigated herein by considering porous carbon nano-material as supports and modifying their surface chemistry structure with heteroatoms. Such modifications showed a significant influence on the performance of the catalyst and provided a deeper insight regarding the interaction between the surface structure of the catalyst and the surrounding phase. This thesis contributes to the few present studies about heteroatoms effect on the catalyst performance and emphasizes on the importance of understanding surface structure functionalization in a catalyst in different phases (liquid and gaseous) and for different reactions (hydrogenolysis, oxidation, and hydrogenation/ polymerization). Herein, the heteroatoms utilized for the modifications

Due to a challenging population growth and environmental changes, a need for new routes to provide required chemicals for human necessities arises. An effective solution discussed in this thesis is industrial heterogeneous catalysis. The development of an advanced industrial heterogeneous catalyst is investigated herein by considering porous carbon nano-material as supports and modifying their surface chemistry structure with heteroatoms. Such modifications showed a significant influence on the performance of the catalyst and provided a deeper insight regarding the interaction between the surface structure of the catalyst and the surrounding phase. This thesis contributes to the few present studies about heteroatoms effect on the catalyst performance and emphasizes on the importance of understanding surface structure functionalization in a catalyst in different phases (liquid and gaseous) and for different reactions (hydrogenolysis, oxidation, and hydrogenation/ polymerization). Herein, the heteroatoms utilized for the modifications are hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), and nitrogen (N). The heteroatoms effect on the metal particle size, on the polarity of the support/ the catalyst, on the catalytic performance (activity, selectivity, and stability), and on the interaction with the surrounding phase has been explored. First hierarchical porous carbon nanomaterials functionalized with heteroatoms (N) is synthesized and applied as supports for nickel nanoparticles for hydrogenolysis process of kraft lignin in liquid phase. This reaction has been performed in batch and flow reactors for three different catalysts, two of comparable hierarchical porosity, yet one is modified with N and the other is not, and a third is a prepared catalyst from a commercial carbon support. The reaction production and analyses show that the catalysts with hierarchical porosity perform catalytically much better than in presence of a commercial carbon support with lower surface area. Moreover, the modification with N-heteroatoms enhanced the catalytic performance because the heteroatom modified porous carbon material with nickel nanoparticles catalyst (Ni-NDC) performed highest among the other catalysts. In the flow reactor, Ni-NDC selectively degraded the ether bonds (β-O-4) in kraft lignin with an activity of 2.2 x10^-4 mg lignin mg Ni-1 s-1 for 50 h at 350°C and 3.5 mL min-1 flow, providing ~99 % conversion to shorter chained chemicals (mainly guaiacol derivatives). Then, the functionalization of carbon surface was further studied in selective oxidation of glucose to gluconic acid using < 1 wt. % of gold (Au) deposited on the previously-mentioned synthesized carbon (C) supports with different functionalities (Au-CGlucose, Au-CGlucose-H, Au-CGlucose-O, Au-CGlucoseamine). Except for Au-CGlucose-O, the other catalysts achieved full glucose conversion within 40-120 min and 100% selectivity towards gluconic acid with a maximum activity of 1.5 molGlucose molAu-1 s-1 in an aqueous phase at 45 °C and pH 9. Each heteroatom influenced the polarity of the carbon differently, affecting by that the deposition of Au on the support and thus the activity of the catalyst and its selectivity. The heteroatom effect was further investigated in a gas phase. The Fischer-Tropsch reaction was applied to convert synthetic gas (CO and H2) to short olefins and paraffins using surface-functionalized carbon nanotubes (CNTs) with heteroatoms as supports for ion (Fe) deposition in presence and absence of promoters (Na and S). The results showed the promoted Fe-CNT doped with nitrogen catalyst to be stable up to 180 h and selective to the formation of olefins (~ 47 %) and paraffins (~6 %) with a conversion of CO ~ 92 % at a maximum activity of 94 *10^-5 mol CO g Fe-1 s-1. The more information given regarding this topic can open wide range of applications not only in catalysis, but in other approaches as well. In conclusion, incorporation of heteroatoms can be the next approach for an advanced industrial heterogeneous catalyst, but also for other applications (e.g. electrocatalysis, gas adsorption, or supercapacitors).

