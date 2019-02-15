Schließen

Magnetic reconnection driven by filament eruption in the 7 June 2011 event

  • During an unusually massive filament eruption on 7 June 2011, SDO/AIA imaged for the first time significant EUV emission around a magnetic reconnection region in the solar corona. The reconnection occurred between magnetic fields of the laterally expanding CME and a neighbouring active region. A pre-existing quasi-separatrix layer was activated in the process. This scenario is supported by data-constrained numerical simulations of the eruption. Observations show that dense cool filament plasma was re-directed and heated in situ, producing coronal-temperature emission around the reconnection region. These results provide the first direct observational evidence, supported by MHD simulations and magnetic modelling, that a large-scale re-configuration of the coronal magnetic field takes place during solar eruptions via the process of magnetic reconnection.

Author:L. van Driel-GesztelyiORCiD, D. Baker, T. Török, Etienne PariatORCiD, L. M. Green, D. R. Williams, J. Carlyle, G. Valori, Pascal Démoulin, S. A. Matthews, Bernhard KliemORCiD, J.-M. MalherbeORCiD
Tag:MHD; Sun: activity; coronal mass ejections (CMEs); data analysis; filaments; instabilities; magnetic fields; methods: numerical
Source:Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union 9 (2013) Symposium No. 300 (Nature of Prominences and their role in Space Weather), pp. 502–503 DOI 10.1017/S1743921313011745
