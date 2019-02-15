Magnetic reconnection driven by filament eruption in the 7 June 2011 event

L. van Driel-Gesztelyi, D. Baker, T. Török, Etienne Pariat, L. M. Green, D. R. Williams, J. Carlyle, G. Valori, Pascal Démoulin, S. A. Matthews, Bernhard Kliem, J.-M. Malherbe
- During an unusually massive filament eruption on 7 June 2011, SDO/AIA imaged for the first time significant EUV emission around a magnetic reconnection region in the solar corona. The reconnection occurred between magnetic fields of the laterally expanding CME and a neighbouring active region. A pre-existing quasi-separatrix layer was activated in the process. This scenario is supported by data-constrained numerical simulations of the eruption. Observations show that dense cool filament plasma was re-directed and heated in situ, producing coronal-temperature emission around the reconnection region. These results provide the first direct observational evidence, supported by MHD simulations and magnetic modelling, that a large-scale re-configuration of the coronal magnetic field takes place during solar eruptions via the process of magnetic reconnection.
Metadaten
|Author:
|L. van Driel-GesztelyiORCiD, D. Baker, T. Török, Etienne PariatORCiD, L. M. Green, D. R. Williams, J. Carlyle, G. Valori, Pascal Démoulin, S. A. Matthews, Bernhard KliemORCiD, J.-M. MalherbeORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415671
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41567
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (608)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/15
|Year of Completion:
|2013
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/15
|Tag:
|MHD; Sun: activity; coronal mass ejections (CMEs); data analysis; filaments; instabilities; magnetic fields; methods: numerical
|Issue:
|608
|Pagenumber:
|2
|First Page:
|502
|Last Page:
|503
|Source:
|Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union 9 (2013) Symposium No. 300 (Nature of Prominences and their role in Space Weather), pp. 502–503 DOI 10.1017/S1743921313011745
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht