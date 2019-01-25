Schließen

Inflection and derivation in native and non-native language processing

  Much previous experimental research on morphological processing has focused on surface and meaning-level properties of morphologically complex words, without paying much attention to the morphological differences between inflectional and derivational processes. Realization-based theories of morphology, for example, assume specific morpholexical representations for derived words that distinguish them from the products of inflectional or paradigmatic processes. The present study reports results from a series of masked priming experiments investigating the processing of inflectional and derivational phenomena in native (L1) and non-native (L2) speakers in a non-Indo-European language, Turkish. We specifically compared regular (Aorist) verb inflection with deadjectival nominalization, both of which are highly frequent, productive and transparent in Turkish. The experiments demonstrated different priming patterns for inflection and derivation, specifically within the L2 group. Implications of these findings are discussed both for accounts of L2 morphological processing and for the controversial linguistic distinction between inflection and derivation.

Author:Bilal Kirkici, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415664
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41566
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):masked priming experiments on Turkish
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (512)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/01/25
Year of Completion:2012
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/25
Tag:late bilinguals; morphological processing; second language
Issue:512
Pagenumber:16
Source:Bilingualism: Language and Cognition 16 (2013) 4, S. 776–791 DOI 10.1017/S1366728912000648
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

