Increasing the usability of pedestrian navigation interfaces by means of landmark visibility analysis

Ioannis Delikostidis, Juri Engel, Bas Retsios, Corné P.J.M. van Elzakker, Menno-Jan Kraak, Jürgen Döllner Communicating location-specific information to pedestrians is a challenging task which can be aided by user-friendly digital technologies. In this paper, landmark visibility analysis, as a means for developing more usable pedestrian navigation systems, is discussed. Using an algorithmic framework for image-based 3D analysis, this method integrates a 3D city model with identified landmarks and produces raster visibility layers for each one. This output enables an Android phone prototype application to indicate the visibility of landmarks from the user's actual position. Tested in the field, the method achieves sufficient accuracy for the context of use and improves navigation efficiency and effectiveness.