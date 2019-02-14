Schließen

Increasing the usability of pedestrian navigation interfaces by means of landmark visibility analysis

  • Communicating location-specific information to pedestrians is a challenging task which can be aided by user-friendly digital technologies. In this paper, landmark visibility analysis, as a means for developing more usable pedestrian navigation systems, is discussed. Using an algorithmic framework for image-based 3D analysis, this method integrates a 3D city model with identified landmarks and produces raster visibility layers for each one. This output enables an Android phone prototype application to indicate the visibility of landmarks from the user's actual position. Tested in the field, the method achieves sufficient accuracy for the context of use and improves navigation efficiency and effectiveness.

Author:Ioannis DelikostidisORCiD, Juri EngelGND, Bas Retsios, Corné P.J.M. van Elzakker, Menno-Jan KraakORCiD, Jürgen DöllnerGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415500
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41550
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (599)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/14
Year of Completion:2013
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/14
Tag:landmark visibility; pedestrian navigation; usability testing; user-centred design
Issue:599
Pagenumber:15
First Page:523
Last Page:537
Source:The Journal of Navigation 66 (2013) 4, pp. 523–537 DOI 10.1017/S0373463313000209
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

