Increasing the usability of pedestrian navigation interfaces by means of landmark visibility analysis
- Communicating location-specific information to pedestrians is a challenging task which can be aided by user-friendly digital technologies. In this paper, landmark visibility analysis, as a means for developing more usable pedestrian navigation systems, is discussed. Using an algorithmic framework for image-based 3D analysis, this method integrates a 3D city model with identified landmarks and produces raster visibility layers for each one. This output enables an Android phone prototype application to indicate the visibility of landmarks from the user's actual position. Tested in the field, the method achieves sufficient accuracy for the context of use and improves navigation efficiency and effectiveness.
|Ioannis DelikostidisORCiD, Juri EngelGND, Bas Retsios, Corné P.J.M. van Elzakker, Menno-Jan KraakORCiD, Jürgen DöllnerGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415500
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41550
|1866-8372
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (599)
|Postprint
|English
|2019/02/14
|2013
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/02/14
|landmark visibility; pedestrian navigation; usability testing; user-centred design
|599
|15
|523
|537
|The Journal of Navigation 66 (2013) 4, pp. 523–537 DOI 10.1017/S0373463313000209
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle