Bulk-mediated surface diffusion on a cylinder in the fast exchange limit
- In various biological systems and small scale technological applications particles transiently bind to a cylindrical surface. Upon unbinding the particles diffuse in the vicinal bulk before rebinding to the surface. Such bulk-mediated excursions give rise to an effective surface translation, for which we here derive and discuss the dynamic equations, including additional surface diffusion. We discuss the time evolution of the number of surface-bound particles, the effective surface mean squared displacement, and the surface propagator. In particular, we observe sub- and superdiffusive regimes. A plateau of the surface mean-squared displacement reflects a stalling of the surface diffusion at longer times. Finally, the corresponding first passage problem for the cylindrical geometry is analysed.
|Author:
|Aleksei V. ChechkinORCiDGND, Irwin M. Zaid, Michael A. LomholtORCiD, Igor M. SokolovORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415480
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41548
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (593)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/12
|Year of Completion:
|2013
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/12
|Tag:
|Bulk-mediated diffusion;; Levy flights; anomalous diffusion; stochastic processes
|Issue:
|593
|Pagenumber:
|13
|First Page:
|114
|Last Page:
|126
|Source:
|Mathematical modelling of natural phenomena 8 (2013) 2, pp.114–126 DOI 10.1051/mmnp/20138208
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle