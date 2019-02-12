Schließen

Bulk-mediated surface diffusion on a cylinder in the fast exchange limit

  • In various biological systems and small scale technological applications particles transiently bind to a cylindrical surface. Upon unbinding the particles diffuse in the vicinal bulk before rebinding to the surface. Such bulk-mediated excursions give rise to an effective surface translation, for which we here derive and discuss the dynamic equations, including additional surface diffusion. We discuss the time evolution of the number of surface-bound particles, the effective surface mean squared displacement, and the surface propagator. In particular, we observe sub- and superdiffusive regimes. A plateau of the surface mean-squared displacement reflects a stalling of the surface diffusion at longer times. Finally, the corresponding first passage problem for the cylindrical geometry is analysed.

Author:Aleksei V. ChechkinORCiDGND, Irwin M. Zaid, Michael A. LomholtORCiD, Igor M. SokolovORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415480
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41548
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (593)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/12
Year of Completion:2013
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/12
Tag:Bulk-mediated diffusion;; Levy flights; anomalous diffusion; stochastic processes
Issue:593
Pagenumber:13
First Page:114
Last Page:126
Source:Mathematical modelling of natural phenomena 8 (2013) 2, pp.114–126 DOI 10.1051/mmnp/20138208
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
