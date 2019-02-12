Schließen

Morphosyntax in the bilingual mental lexicon

  • Although morphosyntax has been identified as a major source of difficulty for adult (nonnative) language learners, most previous studies have examined a limited set of largely affix-based phenomena. Little is known about word-based morphosyntax in late bilinguals and of how morphosyntax is represented and processed in a nonnative speaker's lexicon. To address these questions, we report results from two behavioral experiments investigating stem variants of strong verbs in German (which encode features such as tense, person, and number) in groups of advanced adult learners as well as native speakers of German. Although the late bilinguals were highly proficient in German, the results of a lexical priming experiment revealed clear native-nonnative differences. We argue that lexical representation and processing relies less on morphosyntactic information in a nonnative than in a native language.

Author:Helena Krause, Sina BoschGND, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415478
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41547
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):an experimental study of strong stems in German
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (528)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/12
Year of Completion:2015
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/12
Tag:2nd-language grammar; ER-FMRI; acquisition; agreement; inflected nouns; learners; morphological structure; representation; sensitivity; violations
Issue:528
Pagenumber:25
Source:Studies in Second Language Acquisition 37 (2015) pp. 597-621
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

