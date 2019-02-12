Morphosyntax in the bilingual mental lexicon
- Although morphosyntax has been identified as a major source of difficulty for adult (nonnative) language learners, most previous studies have examined a limited set of largely affix-based phenomena. Little is known about word-based morphosyntax in late bilinguals and of how morphosyntax is represented and processed in a nonnative speaker's lexicon. To address these questions, we report results from two behavioral experiments investigating stem variants of strong verbs in German (which encode features such as tense, person, and number) in groups of advanced adult learners as well as native speakers of German. Although the late bilinguals were highly proficient in German, the results of a lexical priming experiment revealed clear native-nonnative differences. We argue that lexical representation and processing relies less on morphosyntactic information in a nonnative than in a native language.
|Author:
|Helena Krause, Sina BoschGND, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415478
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41547
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|an experimental study of strong stems in German
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (528)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/12
|Year of Completion:
|2015
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/12
|Tag:
|2nd-language grammar; ER-FMRI; acquisition; agreement; inflected nouns; learners; morphological structure; representation; sensitivity; violations
|Issue:
|528
|Pagenumber:
|25
|Source:
|Studies in Second Language Acquisition 37 (2015) pp. 597-621
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht