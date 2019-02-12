Schließen

Number dissimilarities facilitate the comprehension of relative clauses in children with (Grammatical) Specific Language Impairment

  • This study investigates whether number dissimilarities on subject and object DPs facilitate the comprehension of subject-and object-extracted centre-embedded relative clauses in children with Grammatical Specific Language Impairment (G-SLI). We compared the performance of a group of English-speaking children with G-SLI (mean age: 12; 11) with that of two groups of younger typically developing (TD) children, matched on grammar and receptive vocabulary, respectively. All groups were more accurate on subject-extracted relative clauses than object-extracted ones and, crucially, they all showed greater accuracy for sentences with dissimilar number features (i.e., one singular, one plural) on the head noun and the embedded DP. These findings are interpreted in the light of current psycholinguistic models of sentence comprehension in TD children and provide further insight into the linguistic nature of G-SLI.

Metadaten
Author:Flavia AdaniORCiD, Matteo Forgiarini, Maria Teresa Guasti, Heather K. J. Van der Lely
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415453
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41545
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (525)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/12
Year of Completion:2014
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/12
Tag:SLI; acquisition; complexity; dependencies; english; greek children; intervention; movement; normally developing-children; speaking children
Issue:525
Pagenumber:31
First Page:811
Last Page:841
Source:Journal of Child Language 41 (2014) 4, pp.811–840 DOI 10.1017/S0305000913000184
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

