Number dissimilarities facilitate the comprehension of relative clauses in children with (Grammatical) Specific Language Impairment
- This study investigates whether number dissimilarities on subject and object DPs facilitate the comprehension of subject-and object-extracted centre-embedded relative clauses in children with Grammatical Specific Language Impairment (G-SLI). We compared the performance of a group of English-speaking children with G-SLI (mean age: 12; 11) with that of two groups of younger typically developing (TD) children, matched on grammar and receptive vocabulary, respectively. All groups were more accurate on subject-extracted relative clauses than object-extracted ones and, crucially, they all showed greater accuracy for sentences with dissimilar number features (i.e., one singular, one plural) on the head noun and the embedded DP. These findings are interpreted in the light of current psycholinguistic models of sentence comprehension in TD children and provide further insight into the linguistic nature of G-SLI.
|Author:
|Flavia AdaniORCiD, Matteo Forgiarini, Maria Teresa Guasti, Heather K. J. Van der Lely
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415453
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41545
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Parent Title (English):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (525)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/02/12
|Year of Completion:
|2014
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/02/12
|Tag:
|SLI; acquisition; complexity; dependencies; english; greek children; intervention; movement; normally developing-children; speaking children
|Issue:
|525
|Pagenumber:
|31
|First Page:
|811
|Last Page:
|841
|Source:
|Journal of Child Language 41 (2014) 4, pp.811–840 DOI 10.1017/S0305000913000184
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle