Object and action naming in Russian- and German- speaking monolingual and bilingual children*

  • The present study investigates the influence of word category on naming performance in two populations: bilingual and monolingual children. The question is whether and, if so, to what extent monolingual and bilingual children differ with respect to noun and verb naming and whether a noun bias exists in the lexical abilities of bilingual children. Picture naming of objects and actions by Russian-German bilingual children (aged 4-7 years) was compared to age-matched monolingual children. The results clearly demonstrate a naming deficit of bilingual children in comparison to monolingual children that increases with age. Noun learning is more fragile in bilingual contexts than is verb learning. In bilingual language acquisition, nouns do not predominate over verbs as much as is seen in monolingual German and Russian children. The results are discussed with respect to semantic-conceptual aspects and language-specific features of nouns and verbs, and the impact of input on the acquisition of these word categories.

Metadaten
Author:Annegret KlassertGND, Natalia Gagarina, Christina Kauschke
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415415
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41541
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (531)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/13
Year of Completion:2014
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/13
Tag:bilingual children; lexical abilities; word categories
Issue:531
Pagenumber:16
Source:Bilingualism: Language and Cognition 17 (2014) 1, pp. 73–88 DOI 10.1017/S1366728913000096
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

