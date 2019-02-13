Schließen

Allomorphy and affixation in morphological processing

  • This study presents results from a cross-modal priming experiment investigating inflected verb forms of German. A group of late learners of German with Russian as their native language (L1) was compared to a control group of German L1 speakers. The experiment showed different priming patterns for the two participant groups. The L1 German data yielded a stem-priming effect for inflected forms involving regular affixation and a partial priming effect for irregular forms irrespective of stem allomorphy. By contrast, the data from the late bilinguals showed reduced priming effects for both regular and irregular forms. We argue that late learners rely more on lexically stored inflected word forms during word recognition and less on morphological parsing than native speakers.

Subtitle (English):a cross-modal priming study with late bilinguals
Source:Bilingualism: Language and Cognition 16 (2013) 4, pp. 924–933 DOI 10.1017/S1366728913000291
