Three Essays on EFRAG
Drei Studien zu EFRAG
This cumulative doctoral thesis consists of three papers that deal with the role of one specific European accounting player in the international accounting standard-setting, namely the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG). The first paper examines whether and how EFRAG generally fulfills its role in articulating Europe's interests toward the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The qualitative data from the conducted interviews reveal that EFRAG influences the IASB's decision making at a very early stage, long before other constituents are officially asked to comment on the IASB's proposals. The second paper uses quantitative data and investigates the formal participation behavior of European constituents that seek to determine EFRAG's voice. More precisely, this paper analyzes the nature of the constituents' participation in EFRAG's due process in terms of representation (constituent groups and geographical distribution) and the drivers of their participation behavior. EFRAG's official decision making process is dominated by some specific constituent groups (such as preparers and the accounting profession) and by constituents from some specific countries (e.g. those with effective enforcement regimes). The third paper investigates in a first step who of the European constituents choose which lobbying channel (participation only at IASB, only at EFRAG, or at both institutions) and unveils in a second step possible reasons for their lobbying choices. The paper comprises quantitative and qualitative data. It reveals that English skills, time issues, the size of the constituent, and the country of origin are factors that can explain why the majority participates only in the IASB's due process.
Die vorliegende kumulative Doktorarbeit umfasst drei Arbeiten, die sich mit der Rolle der Europäischen Beratungsgruppe zur Rechnungslegung (European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG)) beschäftigen. Die erste Arbeit untersucht, ob EFRAG ihre Rolle bei der Beteiligung am Standardsetzungsprozess des International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) erfüllt. Da EFRAG konkret Europäische Sichtweisen beim IASB nicht nur vertreten, sondern auch dafür Sorge tragen soll, dass diese beim IASB berücksichtigt werden, ist die zweite Fragestellung dieser Arbeit wie EFRAG ihre Rolle erfüllt. Die qualitativen Daten aus den durchgeführten Interviews zeigen, dass EFRAG den Standardsetzungsprozess des IASB in einer sehr frühen Phase beeinflusst, lange bevor die interessierte Öffentlichkeit offiziell zur Stellungnahme aufgefordert wird. Die zweite Arbeit untersucht mit quantitativen Daten das formale Teilnahmeverhalten von Europäern am Meinungsbildungsprozess der EFRAG. Hier wird insbesondere untersucht, welche Interessengruppen und welche Länder in dem Konsultationsverfahren der EFRAG vertreten sind und was jeweils Gründe für ein intensives (bzw. weniger intensives) Teilnahmeverhalten sind. EFRAG's offizieller Meinungsbildungsprozess ist von Teilnehmern bestimmter Interessengruppen (wie z.B. Erstellern von Jahresabschlüssen und Vertretern aus der Wirtschaftsprüfungsbranche) und von Teilnehmers aus bestimmten Ländern (z.B. solche mit effektivem Enforcement-Systemen) dominiert. Die dritte Arbeit untersucht zunächst die Nutzung verschiedener Lobbyingkanäle der Europäischen interessierten Öffentlichkeit (Teilnahme nur beim IASB, nur bei der EFRAG oder an beiden Kanälen) und im zweiten Schritt werden mögliche Gründe für deren Wahl ergründet. Diese Arbeit umfasst quantitative und qualitative Daten. Sie zeigt, dass Sprachdefizite, zeitliche Engpässe, die Größe bzw. Sichtbarkeit eines Teilnehmers sowie das Herkunftsland erklärende Faktoren sind, warum der Großteil der Europäer nur am Due Prozess des IASB teilnimmt.
|Katharina Weiß
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415355
|Ulfert Gronewold, Detlev Hummel, Joachim Gassen
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2018/07/12
|2018/09/05
|EFRAG; IASB; Lobbying; Standardsetzungsverfahren
EFRAG; IASB; lobbying; standard-setting
|II, 180
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|M Business Administration and Business Economics; Marketing; Accounting / M4 Accounting and Auditing / M41 Accounting
|M Business Administration and Business Economics; Marketing; Accounting / M4 Accounting and Auditing / M48 Government Policy and Regulation
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht