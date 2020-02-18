Schließen

The B fields in OB stars (BOB) survey

  • The B fields in OB stars (BOB) survey is an ESO large programme collecting spectropolarimetric observations for a large number of early-type stars in order to study the occurrence rate, properties, and ultimately the origin of magnetic fields in massive stars. As of July 2014, a total of 98 objects were observed over 20 nights with FORS2 and HARPSpol. Our preliminary results indicate that the fraction of magnetic OB stars with an organised, detectable field is low. This conclusion, now independently reached by two different surveys, has profound implications for any theoretical model attempting to explain the field formation in these objects. We discuss in this contribution some important issues addressed by our observations (e.g., the lower bound of the field strength) and the discovery of some remarkable objects.

Author:T. Morel, N. CastroORCiD, L. Fossati, S. HubrigGND, N. LangerGND, N. PrzybillaORCiD, Markus SchöllerORCiD, T. Carroll, I. Ilyin, Andreas IrrgangORCiD, Lida Oskinova, Fabian R. N. SchneiderORCiDGND, Sergio Simon DíazORCiDGND, M. Briquet, Jean-Francois González, Nina KharchenkoGND, M.-F. Nieva, Ralf-Dieter ScholzORCiDGND, Alexander de KoterGND, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND, Artemio Herrero, Jesus Maíz ApellánizORCiD, Hugues SanaORCiD, Rainer ArltGND, Rodolfo H. BarbáORCiD, Polly Dufton, Alexander KholtyginORCiD, Gautier MathysORCiD, Anatoly E. PiskunovORCiDGND, Andreas ReiseneggerORCiD, H. Spruit, S.-C. Yoon
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415238
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41523
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (821)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/02/18
Year of Completion:2014
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/02/18
Tag:magnetic fields; stars: early-type; stars: individual (HD 164492C, CPD –57 ◦ 3509, HD 54879, β CMa, ε CMa); stars: magnetic fields
Issue:821
Pagenumber:8
Source:Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union 9 (2014) DOI: 10.1017/S1743921314007054
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

