Tightly integrated processing of high-rate GPS and accelerometer observations by real-time estimation of transient baseline shifts

  • The complementary advantages of high-rate Global Positioning System (GPS) and accelerometer observations for measuring seismic ground motion have been recognised in previous research. Here we propose an approach of tight integration of GPS and accelerometer measurements. The baseline shifts of the accelerometer are introduced as unknown parameters and estimated by a random walk process in the Precise Point Positioning (PPP) solution. To demonstrate the performance of the new strategy, we carried out several experiments using collocated GPS and accelerometer. The experimental results show that the baseline shifts of the accelerometer are automatically corrected, and high precision coseismic information of strong ground motion can be obtained in real-time. Additionally, the convergence and precision of the PPP is improved by the combined solution.

Metadaten
Author:Rui TuGND, Kejie ChenGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415182
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41518
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (598)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/13
Year of Completion:2014
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/13
Tag:Precise Point Positioning; accelerometer records; baseline shift; high-rate GPS; tight integration
Issue:598
Pagenumber:12
First Page:869
Last Page:881
Source:Journal of Navigation 67 (2014) 5 DOI 10.1017/S0373463314000150
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

