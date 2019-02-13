Tightly integrated processing of high-rate GPS and accelerometer observations by real-time estimation of transient baseline shifts

Rui Tu, Kejie Chen The complementary advantages of high-rate Global Positioning System (GPS) and accelerometer observations for measuring seismic ground motion have been recognised in previous research. Here we propose an approach of tight integration of GPS and accelerometer measurements. The baseline shifts of the accelerometer are introduced as unknown parameters and estimated by a random walk process in the Precise Point Positioning (PPP) solution. To demonstrate the performance of the new strategy, we carried out several experiments using collocated GPS and accelerometer. The experimental results show that the baseline shifts of the accelerometer are automatically corrected, and high precision coseismic information of strong ground motion can be obtained in real-time. Additionally, the convergence and precision of the PPP is improved by the combined solution.