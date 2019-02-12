Schließen

The slow X-ray pulsar SXP 1062 and associated supernova remnant in the Wing of the Small Magellanic Cloud

  • SXP 1062 is an exceptional case of a young neutron star in a wind-fed high-mass X-ray binary associated with a supernova remnant. A unique combination of measured spin period, its derivative, luminosity and young age makes this source a key probe for the physics of accretion and neutron star evolution. Theoretical models proposed to explain the properties of SXP 1062 shall be tested with new data.

Metadaten
Author:Lidia M. OskinovaORCiD, Martin A. Guerrero, Vincent Hénault-Brunet, W. Sun, You-Hua Chu, Chris Evans, John S. GallagherORCiD, Robert A. GruendlORCiD, Jorge Reyes-Iturbide
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415135
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41513
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (591)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/12
Year of Completion:2012
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/02/12
Tag:Be; X-rays: binaries; pulsars: individual (SXP 1062); stars: emission-line
Issue:591
Pagenumber:3
Source:Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union 8 (2012) 291 pp. 459–461 DOI: 10.1017/S1743921312024519
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

