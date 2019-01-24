Schließen

Subject−verb agreement in Specific Language Impairment

  • This study investigates phenomena that have been claimed to be indicative of Specific Language Impairment (SLI) in German, focusing on subject-verb agreement marking. Longitudinal data from fourteen German-speaking children with SLI, seven monolingual and seven Turkish-German successive bilingual children, were examined. We found similar patterns of impairment in the two participant groups. Both the monolingual and the bilingual children with SLI had correct (present vs. preterit) tense marking and produced syntactically complex sentences such as embedded clauses and wh-questions, but were limited in reliably producing correct agreement-marked verb forms. These contrasts indicate that agreement marking is impaired in German-speaking children with SLI, without any necessary concurrent deficits in either the CP-domain or in tense marking. Our results also show that it is possible to identify SLI from an early successive bilingual child's performance in one of her two languages.

Author:Monika Rothweiler, Solveig Chilla, Harald ClahsenORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-415122
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-41512
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a study of monolingual and bilingual German-speaking children
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (510)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/01/24
Year of Completion:2012
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/01/24
Tag:Turkish−German SLI; agreement deficit; tense deficit; verb morphology
Issue:510
Pagenumber:19
Source:Bilingualism: Language and Cognition 15 (2012) 1, S. 39–57 DOI: 10.1017/S136672891100037X
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

